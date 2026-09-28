Impostor Posing As Migrant Property Owner Held In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir has arrested a man who allegedly duped several persons of crores of rupees by impersonating the owner of migrant properties in the valley.

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Investigating a fraud complaint, the EOW found that the accused had committed several frauds by impersonating migrant Kashmiri Pandits to sell off their properties in the valley.

Soom Nath Koul, a resident of 22-Lotus Tower in Karnataka's Bangalore North, currently residing at Jammu's Janipur, was arrested in compliance with the orders of the Court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, a spokesperson of the EOW said in a statement.

Several cases were registered against him with the Crime Branch and he was absconding for several years, the EOW said.

“A total of five cases have been registered against him, pertaining to allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake Powers of Attorney and agreements to sell. In one of the cases, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in absentia under Section 512 of the CrPC,” he added.

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The spokesperson said during the course of investigation, it emerged that the accused induced individuals to purchase land by representing himself under different identities, including Soom Nath Koul, Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hriday Nath Dhar, and cheated them in connection with land transactions.

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“The investigation has further revealed allegations of fraud involving crores of rupees, committed in connivance with other accused persons,” he added.

The spokesperson said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged financial fraud, the land transactions involved, and the role of other persons allegedly connected with the offences.