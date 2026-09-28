Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 28. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to September 27. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,728,507 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,971,536 rials. On September 27, the euro was priced at 1,956,316 rials.

Currency Rial on September 28 Rial on September 27 1 US dollar USD 1,728,507 1,717,400 1 British pound GBP 2,289,970 2,274,931 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,086,170 2,072,830 1 Swedish króna SEK 174,273 173,153 1 Norwegian krone NOK 181,801 180,629 1 Danish krone DKK 263,392 261,697 1 Indian rupee INR 18,039 17,934 1 UAE Dirham AED 470,662 467,638 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,600,870 5,564,779 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 623,650 619,742 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,099,086 1,091,835 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 220,357 218,940 1 Omani rial OMR 4,492,170 4,457,560 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,222,446 1,214,436 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 979,157 972,879 1 South African rand ZAR 106,504 105,306 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,358 35,094 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,494 20,362 1 Qatari riyal QAR 474,865 471,813 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 131,932 131,099 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,166 14,075 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,214,585 1,206,598 1 Saudi riyal SAR 460,935 457,973 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,597,093 4,567,553 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,352,537 1,344,197 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,404,218 1,396,400 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 52,357 52,058 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 823 818 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,126,918 1,120,376 1 Libyan dinar LYD 270,620 268,878 1 Chinese yuan CNY 257,473 255,838 100 Thai baht THB 5,173,978 5,137,473 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 424,260 421,476 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,275,715 1,267,468 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,437,951 2,422,285 1 euro EUR 1,971,536 1,956,316 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 390,626 388,249 1 Georgian lari GEL 664,927 658,874 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 96,552 95,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 26,613 26,506 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 571,521 568,393 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,015,686 1,009,038 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,767,520 2,753,596 1 Tajik somoni TJS 187,004 186,326 1 Turkmen manat TMT 504,073 500,834 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,024 2,012

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,971,536 rials and $1 costs 1,728,507.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,35-2,38 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,67-2,70 million rials.