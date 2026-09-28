Phila, Montco & Delco Boys & Girls, Kindergarten Through 5Th Grade, Are Invited To Scouting's Fall Fest

Daniel Templar - Chief Executive Officer Cradle of Liberty Council Scouting America

A Day Of Fun For The Entire Family To Explore Cub Scouting, Including: Archery, Handicrafts, Pumpkin Carving, Bouldering, STEM, Nature And Other Activities!

- Daniel Templar, CEO, Cradle of Liberty Council, Scouting AmericaKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“You don't have to be a Scout to attend Fall Fest,” said Dan Templar, Chief Executive Officer of the Cradle of Liberty Council of Scouting America. Fall Fest is Cradle of Liberty Council's annual welcoming event where prospective new Cub Scouts, boys and girls, from kindergarten through the 5th grade, can attend with their parents and siblings. A full, Fall Fest day of activities includes archery, handicrafts, pumpkin carving, bouldering, STEM, nature and more.Fall Fest will be held on October 11, 12, 17, 18, 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free for new Cub Scouts. Fall Fest will be held at Camp Hart on the Musser Scout Reservation in Pennsburg, PA, in suburban Philadelphia. Families should park at nearby Camp Garrison, 4021 Upper Ridge Rd., Pennsburg, PA 18073, where a school bus will transport everyone to the start of the activities.“Scouting is one of the oldest and safest youth activities in America. It is a proven program, where boys & girls can meet new friends, learn new skills and enjoy diverse experiences that help them grow and succeed in life,” said Templar.Space is limited to Fall Fest, so pre-registration for the date of choice is required. For more information, log into-----About the Cradle of Liberty Council, Scouting America:The Cradle of Liberty Council of Scouting America is a volunteer-driven organization providing formative, age-appropriate experiences to young boys and girls from every community throughout Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware Counties. Scouting is designed to foster learning, team building, resilience and personal responsibility. The council is welcoming and accessible to all youth and their families regardless of interests and abilities.Scouting America - Cradle of Liberty Council901 East 8th Ave Suite 103King of Prussia, PA 19406610-688-6900Website:Linkedin:Facebook:X:# # #

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Phila, Montco & Delco Boys & Girls, Kindergarten through 5th grade, are invited to Scouting's Fall Fest News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations September 28, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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