New Book 'AI Made Simple' Makes Artificial Intelligence Easier To Understand For Everyone

John Binks

AI Made Simple Cover

Author and technologist John Binks introduces a plain-English guide to AI, generative AI, machine learning, and large language models for everyday readers.

- John BinksHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of everyday life and business, but for many people, the terminology and technology behind AI can still feel overwhelming.Author and technologist John Binks aims to change that with his new book,“AI Made Simple: A Plain-English Guide to Understanding AI, GenAI, Machine Learning, and LLMs.”Designed for readers who want to understand artificial intelligence without needing a technical background, AI Made Simple explains some of today's most important AI concepts using clear language, practical examples, illustrations, and real-world applications.“You shouldn't need a computer science degree to understand artificial intelligence. My goal with AI Made Simple is to give people the confidence to understand what AI is, how it works, where it is going, and how it is already affecting their lives and careers.”- John Binks, AuthorAbout the BookAI Made Simple takes readers behind many of the terms they encounter every day, including artificial intelligence, generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, large language models, prompts, tokens, training, inference, and AI agents.Rather than focusing on complex mathematics or computer programming, Binks explains these concepts from the perspective of the everyday user, business professional, leader, student, or anyone simply trying to understand the technology shaping the future.The book also examines how modern AI systems learn, how generative AI creates content, why large language models sometimes make mistakes, how to use AI tools responsibly, and what readers should consider regarding privacy, security, accuracy, and human oversight.“AI is moving incredibly fast, and that can make people feel as though they are already behind,” Binks said.“The message of this book is simple: you don't have to understand everything about the technology to begin understanding AI and using it effectively.”Making AI ApproachableBinks has spent much of his career working at the intersection of technology, leadership, government, and business. That experience helped shape the approach behind AI Made Simple: explain sophisticated technology without unnecessary jargon.The book is intended to serve as both an introduction for newcomers and a reference readers can return to when they encounter unfamiliar AI terminology.Topics include:- Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning- Generative AI and how it differs from traditional AI- Large language models and how they work- Training versus inference- Neural networks- Prompts, tokens, and parameters- Retrieval-Augmented Generation, or RAG- AI assistants and AI agents- AI limitations and hallucinations- Privacy, security, and responsible AI use- The evolution and future direction of artificial intelligenceA New“Made Simple” SeriesAI Made Simple also marks the beginning of Binks' Made Simple series, created to help everyday readers understand emerging technologies and use them with greater confidence.The series builds on Binks' previous writing about artificial intelligence, technology, and leadership, including books in his Bots & Bosses collection.His earlier work has focused on making AI understandable and relevant to audiences outside the traditional technology community, an approach he continues with AI Made Simple.Availability“AI Made Simple: A Plain-English Guide to Understanding AI, GenAI, Machine Learning, and LLMs” is available through Amazon and leading booksellers and online retailers worldwide.Readers can learn more about the book, John Binks' other titles, and his work covering artificial intelligence, technology, leadership, and the future of work at BotsAndBosses.About John BinksJohn Binks is an award-winning author, technologist, speaker, and technology executive whose career has spanned government, industry, leadership, and emerging technology.His writing focuses on making artificial intelligence understandable to people regardless of their technical background. Through his books, speaking engagements, and the Bots & Bosses platform, Binks explores how AI is changing business, leadership, government, the workforce, and everyday life.For More InformationTo learn more about AI Made Simple, John Binks' other books, or to schedule an interview with the author:John BinksBots & Bosses LLC.Email:...Phone: 301-379-7321Website: BotsAndBossesLinkedIn: linkedin/in/john-binks/

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New Book 'AI Made Simple' Makes Artificial Intelligence Easier to Understand for Everyone News Provided By John Binks September 28, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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