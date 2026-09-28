BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Distorted vision in automotive windscreens creates severe safety risks, often causing driver misjudgments that can lead to hazardous road incidents. Modern vehicles rely heavily on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and head-up displays (HUD), making optical clarity inside the camera view zone critical. As regulatory bodies enforce stricter limits, glass manufacturers must adopt precision equipment to evaluate optical performance. As a Jeffoptics operates as a National High-tech Enterprise holding over 40 authorized patents and more than 10 computer software copyrights.Procurement specialists evaluating inspection hardware must examine core measurement parameters, sensor stability, and compliance alignment with standards like GB, ECE R43, ASTM, and EN.Selecting the correct system depends on whether testing occurs off-line in a laboratory or directly on a high-speed manufacturing line. Buyers should verify calibration certificates, software archiving capabilities, and multi-sensor integration potential.Solution-Based Procurement for Automotive Safety GlassIntegrating reliable optical inspection equipment eliminates compliance risks and enhances production yield for glass manufacturers. Facility managers seeking robust quality control setups can explore integrated technical configurations tailored to specific plant layouts.For detailed specifications and full-cycle technical support services, visit the official corporate website:

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How to Test Ghost Image Angle in the Camera View Zone for ECE R43 Automotive Glass Certification News Provided By Globalso September 28, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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