Leagend To Showcase Next-Generation Battery And Vehicle Starting Solutions At AAPEX 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS600

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend battery monitor BM7

Meet Leagend at Booth V7315, Venetian Expo Level 2, Nov. 3–5, and explore battery-free SuperCap jump starters, battery testing, monitoring, and more.

- leagend management teamFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, BRAZIL, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a technology-driven automotive electronics manufacturer with more than 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies, will showcase its latest battery and vehicle starting solutions at AAPEX 2026, taking place November 3–5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Visitors can meet the leagend team at Booth V7315, Venetian Expo, Level 2, where the company will present its SuperCap Jump Starter Series, professional battery testers, battery monitors, smart battery chargers and thermal imaging solutions. One of leagend's latest R&D developments, the new leagend SuperCap Battery, will also be on display for visitors to experience at the show.For automotive aftermarket distributors, importers, battery and parts businesses, tool suppliers, service networks, fleet operators and automotive brands, AAPEX provides an opportunity to see how these technologies can fit different vehicle applications and market needs while discussing distribution, private-label and OEM/ODM cooperation with the leagend team.Battery-Free Starting Support Built to Stay with the VehicleConventional portable jump starters provide emergency starting assistance, but they depend on an internal battery that must be kept sufficiently charged before it is needed. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series uses supercapacitor technology instead of an internal chemical battery and is designed to remain installed on the vehicle.Once installed, the system functions as on-board starting support rather than a portable booster that must be located and connected after a no-start occurs. Its low-power design allows it to remain connected for long periods, while the battery-free architecture removes the need to periodically recharge an internal lithium battery.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series also incorporates AI self-learning, driving and forced-start modes. Through the companion smart app, users can view battery condition, operating status, starting records and alerts. These functions combine starting assistance with ongoing visibility into vehicle starting behavior rather than limiting the product to one-time emergency use.For workshops, the system can be installed as part of vehicle service. For fleet operators and commercial vehicle users, having starting support already installed on the vehicle can reduce reliance on separately stored portable boosters when additional starting assistance is required.Ready for Any Climate: -40°C to 80°CCold weather places additional demands on vehicle starting systems. As temperature falls, a starting battery has less available power, while a cold engine can require more current to crank. A battery that is able to start a vehicle under normal conditions may therefore be unable to provide sufficient starting power in low-temperature environments.Battery-based portable jump starters can face similar limitations because low temperatures can reduce the available output of their internal batteries. Their readiness also depends on the charge remaining in the booster when starting assistance is required.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed to operate from -40°C to 80°C. Its supercapacitor architecture provides stable high-current output in low-temperature environments without relying on an internal booster battery. When the vehicle's starting battery is too weak to complete a normal start, the installed JS unit can provide additional starting support.This operating range is particularly relevant for vehicles used in regions with severe winters or large seasonal temperature changes. For fleets and commercial vehicle operators, it provides an additional means of addressing winter no-start situations without depending solely on a separately stored battery booster. For workshops and distributors, it provides a starting-support option for customers whose vehicles regularly operate under low-temperature conditions.The product family covers different vehicle applications. The leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 address different 12V passenger-vehicle and SUV starting requirements, while the leagend JS600 extends the SuperCap concept to 24V commercial vehicles, diesel vehicles and heavy equipment.Professional Battery Testing That Supports Better Service DecisionsStarting assistance solves one part of a battery problem. Understanding the condition of the battery and electrical system is another, particularly for workshops and battery businesses that need to decide whether a battery should be maintained, replaced or investigated further.leagend battery testers are built around the company's battery testing technologies and algorithms, with high-precision testing for different battery systems and service environments.The leagend BA4000 offers broad application coverage, supporting 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid starting batteries together with vehicle cranking and charging-system tests. Its built-in printer and test-record functions make the results useful beyond the diagnostic screen. A workshop or battery dealer can provide customers with a printed test result, retain a service record or document battery condition for replacement and after-sales cases.For businesses focused on 12V and 24V systems, the leagend BA2000 provides a more focused professional option with printed reporting. Other leagend battery testers address different battery types and levels of diagnostic demand, giving distributors and tool suppliers flexibility to match products to different workshop and service environments.Long-Term Battery Monitoring with Minimal Power DrawWhile battery testing captures condition at a specific point in time, leagend battery monitors are designed to show what happens between those tests.That is particularly useful for vehicles that are driven infrequently, batteries that remain installed during storage, or applications where a gradual loss of charge may otherwise go unnoticed. Because the monitor itself remains connected for long periods, extremely low power consumption is central to the design, allowing continuous monitoring without creating a meaningful additional load on the battery.The leagend BM2 provides straightforward Bluetooth monitoring for mainstream 12V vehicle applications. The leagend BM6 extends monitoring to lead-acid and lithium starting batteries and more complex multi-battery applications. Where the vehicle or battery cannot be checked easily in person, the leagend BMS100 adds 4G connectivity and cloud-based remote access.This gives the product range relevance beyond daily-driven passenger vehicles. RVs, marine applications, stored vehicles, fleets and other battery-dependent equipment all have situations where seeing battery trends over time can be more useful than waiting for the next workshop visit.Intelligent Charging for Everyday Battery MaintenanceDiagnosis and monitoring naturally lead to maintenance, and leagend battery chargers use an intelligent eight-step charging process to manage different stages of charging and battery care automatically.The leagend BC531 combines eight-step charging with Wi-Fi connectivity and battery testing in one 12V product. Users can check battery condition and manage charging through the same device, while workshops and battery retailers can add charging and maintenance to a product offering that already includes testing and monitoring.Other leagend battery chargers provide different configurations for different charging requirements, allowing customers to select a solution according to their battery type, application and preferred level of connectivity.Thermal Imaging Adds Another View to Automotive Inspectionleagend will also present selected thermal imaging solutions for automotive inspection and vehicle applications.Compact products such as the leagend TC101 and leagend TC102 allow technicians to visualize temperature differences that may not be visible during a conventional inspection, while the leagend TC810 extends thermal imaging into vehicle-mounted applications.For automotive tool and electronics channels, the category adds another practical diagnostic and vehicle-technology option alongside leagend's battery-focused products.Two Decades of R&D Behind an Expanding Automotive Electronics PortfolioAs a top manufacture which was founded in 2005, Shenzhen Leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. has developed its business around battery testing, battery monitoring and automotive electronics. Continued R&D has gradually expanded that foundation into charging, diagnostics, thermal imaging and SuperCap vehicle starting technologies.Today, technical and R&D personnel account for approximately 40% of the company's workforce, while around 30% of annual revenue is invested in technology and R&D. Over more than two decades, leagend has served more than 1,000 professional customers worldwide and established capabilities spanning product development, manufacturing, quality management, supply chain and customer service.That combination matters when a project goes beyond selecting a finished product from a catalog.A distributor may need different models for different customer groups or price levels. An automotive brand may require its own appearance, packaging, functions or software. An OEM/ODM project may begin with a market requirement that still needs to be translated into hardware, software and a manufacturable product.With engineering, product development and manufacturing closely connected, leagend can support standard product distribution, private-label programs, OEM/ODM projects and customized product development according to different market requirements.The same structure also allows the product range to keep evolving. From battery testing and long-term monitoring to charging and SuperCap starting support, partners can work across several related automotive categories while continuing to access new developments from the same manufacturer.Expanding Partnerships Across the North American AftermarketAAPEX 2026 provides leagend with an opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing customers and connect with new partners across the United States, Canada and the wider Americas.The company welcomes automotive aftermarket distributors and importers, battery and automotive parts businesses, tool and equipment suppliers, service networks, fleet-service companies, automotive brands, regional channel partners and OEM/ODM customers.Potential cooperation can range from product distribution and private-label programs to OEM/ODM development and customized product projects for specific channels, applications and markets.For businesses looking to expand their battery service, vehicle starting or automotive electronics portfolio, meeting at AAPEX offers an opportunity to compare applications, discuss product positioning and explore how existing leagend technologies could fit their own customer base.Meet leagend at AAPEX 2026AAPEX 2026Date: November 3–5, 2026Venue: The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada, USALocation: Level 2Booth: V7315Automotive aftermarket professionals attending AAPEX 2026 are invited to visit Booth V7315 to experience leagend's latest battery and vehicle starting technologies in person, discuss solutions for different vehicle and market applications, and explore distribution, private-label, OEM/ODM and customized product-development opportunities.Whether the goal is to introduce a differentiated vehicle starting solution, strengthen a professional battery-service range, expand into long-term battery monitoring or develop a customized automotive electronics product, the leagend team will be available throughout the show to discuss specific market and application requirements.Visit leagend at Booth V7315, Venetian Expo Level 2, November 3–5, and explore new opportunities for your automotive aftermarket business.For business inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact leagend at... or connect with the leagend North America sales team at...Visit leagend Official Website

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+1 361-308-7026

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

leagend to Showcase Next-Generation Battery and Vehicle Starting Solutions at AAPEX 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. September 28, 2026, 05:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.