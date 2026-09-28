HIGH POINT UPTOWN TAKES DALLAS DINING TO NEW HEIGHTS

High Point Uptown, a new eighth-floor rooftop restaurant and bar at AC Hotel Dallas Uptown/Moxy Dallas Uptown, opens Wednesday, Oct. 7, with panoramic views of the Dallas skyline and a 230-inch LED video wall.

Opening October 7 in Uptown Dallas, High Point offers an indoor-outdoor setting designed to transition from sunset dining to late-night entertainment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas is about to reach a new High Point.High Point Uptown, a new eighth-floor rooftop restaurant and bar at the dual-branded AC Hotel Dallas Uptown/Moxy Dallas Uptown, will open Wednesday, October 7.Located at 2910 N. Hall Street in the heart of Uptown, High Point combines panoramic skyline views, bold cocktails and shareable New American dishes with a modern Texas influence. The expansive indoor-outdoor destination is designed to evolve throughout the evening from relaxed dining and sunset cocktails to music, entertainment and late-night gatherings.“High Point was created to capture the energy of Uptown while providing a distinctly Texas sense of place,” said Brenden Mikulak, 86'D Entertainment.“We want it to be a place where Dallas locals and hotel guests can enjoy dinner and cocktails at sunset, meet friends for a game or stay as the energy builds late into the evening.”Rather than interpreting Texas through traditional Western, Tex-Mex or Southwestern themes, High Point draws inspiration from the state's ingredients, flavors, hospitality and social culture and presents them through a contemporary lens.The concise, chef-driven menu is designed for sharing and incorporates Texas and Gulf Coast influences, including Gulf seafood, Texas beef, corn, seasonal produce, and Texas honey.High Point Executive Chef Trevor Tucker brings more than 15 years of culinary leadership experience to the restaurant. Before joining High Point, Tucker spent five years leading culinary operations at the Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park, including Crystal Terrace Restaurant, and supported other notable Dallas venues, including the Meyerson Symphony Center and Arts District Mansion.The rooftop's service and cocktail program will be overseen by F&B Manager Anthony Santiago, whose Dallas hospitality experience includes leadership roles at The Stoneleigh Hotel, Hôtel Swexan and Hilton Anatole.High Point features indoor and outdoor dining, lounge-style seating, three outdoor fire pits and a 230-inch LED video wall with multiview capabilities. An integrated sound system and DJ capabilities allow the rooftop to transform for sporting events, live entertainment and special programming.Planned experiences include sunset cocktail events, live music and DJs, game nights, football watch parties and rotating food-and-drink specials.The restaurant offers approximately 145 indoor, outdoor and bar seats. The entire venue may also be reserved for private events, with options for dividing the space for smaller celebrations and corporate gatherings.HoursSunday–Thursday: 4–10 p.m.Friday–Saturday: 4 p.m.–midnightLocationHigh Point UptownEighth Floor of AC Hotel Dallas Uptown/Moxy Dallas Uptown2910 N. Hall StreetDallas, TX 75204214-613-9922For menus, upcoming events, private-event inquiries and reservations, visit highpointdallasuptownFollow High Point Uptown on Instagram at @highpointdallasuptowntx and on Facebook.Media Contact:

+1 678-823-7683

...

Charles Talbert, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Peachtree Group

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HIGH POINT UPTOWN TAKES DALLAS DINING TO NEW HEIGHTS News Provided By Tran Bui Productions September 28, 2026, 05:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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