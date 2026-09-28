Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Neetu Kapoor's Wish & 'Ramayana' Update

As Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on Monday, his fans and family members flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, also penned a sweet birthday note for her son, expressing how blessed she feels to call him her own. She shared an adorable selfie with Ranbir and wrote, "Happy happy to you Rana. You are mine and I feel blessed."

Ranbir Kapoor's Ambitious Project 'Ramayana'

Speaking of Ranbir's work projects, he is currently busy promoting his most ambitious project, 'Ramayana'. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.

Tribute to Arun Govil

In July, at an event in Delhi, Ranbir paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Arun Govil, who immortalised the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series. Interestingly, in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', Arun Govil will be seen essaying the role of King Dasharatha. "Arun ji, you have represented this responsibility for so many years with such beauty, truth and dignity. Your journey has inspired not only an actor like me, but every person who watched Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. You gave people faith and inspiration. The way you allowed Lord Shri Ram to become a part of you, if I can achieve even a fraction of that, I will feel that all my hard work has borne fruit," he said.

Production and Release Details

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One will arrive in cinemas this Diwali 2026.

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