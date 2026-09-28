TN Govt's 'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' Scheme For Newborns In Madurai

The Tamil Nadu government's 'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' (Maternal Uncle's Gold Ring) scheme, aimed at providing a one-gram gold ring to eligible newborns, is set to be launched in Madurai on Monday. Under the scheme, one-gram gold rings will be distributed to eligible children born in government hospitals and government primary health centres. The scheme is intended to benefit newborns from eligible families and strengthen maternal and child welfare initiatives.

Eligibility and Distribution Process

According to the district administration, beneficiaries are required to produce an e-KYC-verified Aadhaar card along with any one of the prescribed identity or residence documents.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth distribution of the gold rings. To avoid overcrowding, 25 beneficiaries will be accommodated in the morning and another 25 in the afternoon at the designated centres.

Beneficiaries will be informed of their allotted date and time through invitations distributed by Village Health Nurses. They have been instructed to visit the designated centres only at the time mentioned in the invitation.

For children born after the specified date, the gold ring will be distributed at the respective government hospital where the delivery takes place.

The district administration has also made transportation arrangements for beneficiaries from their respective areas.

Chief Minister's Itinerary in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is scheduled to arrive at Madurai Airport from Chennai by special flight at 11 AM.

Upon arrival, the Chief Minister will proceed by road to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he will participate in the scheduled programme.

After the programme, he is scheduled to leave for the Gandhi Museum at around 12:50 PM.

Following the programme at the Gandhi Museum, the Chief Minister will proceed to the Circuit House at around 1:30 PM.

Later, at around 3:45 PM, he will proceed to the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple for darshan.

After the temple visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Madurai Airport at around 4:40 PM.

He will depart for Chennai by special flight at approximately 5:15 PM. (ANI)

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