Shanghai Hosts World Design Cities Conference 2026 With 'AI Generates'

The fifth annual World Design Cities Conference 2026 (WDCC) is being held in Shanghai's Huangpu District, bringing together global experts, scholars and industry leaders to explore the role of artificial intelligence, creativity, technology and industry in future-oriented design. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the conference, Professor Penjin of Donghua University said that the design exhibition was an important platform to showcase innovative designs and products, while highlighting international fashion designer Jimmy Choo's participation. She said,“This design exhibition is a very important occasion to showcase innovative designs and products... He (Jimmy Choo) makes a lot of contributions... He has a new brand here in Shanghai and showcases his latest designs and insights with high technology."

Meanwhile, President of Shanghai University of Engineering Science (SUES) Lou Yongqi said the conference's theme reflects the growing role of AI in design. Speaking to ANI, Lou said,“This is one of my favourite exhibitions... Every year, we have a theme, and this year, the general theme of the World Design Cities Conference 2026 is 'AI Generates.' We have three main sub-themes. One is creativity, the second is technology, and the third is industry... We need to redesign the relationship between humans and machines... We hope that Shanghai can take a leadership role in future-oriented design."

Global Participation and Exhibition Scope

According to the official website of the Shanghai government, the conference has brought together nearly 1,000 experts, scholars and industry leaders from around the world, with more than 100 events exploring AI, sustainable design and innovation across industrial, fashion, architectural, digital and service design. The 15,000-square-metre exhibition features more than 3,000 exhibits from nearly 500 brands, including smart vehicles, home robots and AI devices.

Italian Design Showcase

To mark the centenary of the Italian Trade Agency, five Italian design firms are showcasing projects spanning urban planning, architecture, interior design, industrial design and traditional crafts, with company representatives sharing their experiences in China.

Conference Programme and Forums

China Daily reported that the conference, co-hosted by the Shanghai government and UNESCO, will run from September 28 to 30, while its flagship exhibition opened to the public on September 26. The event features more than 100 programmes, including the opening ceremony, the main exhibition and more than 50 satellite events across the city, according to China Daily.

The Global Creative Cities Design Forum features representatives from more than 30 UNESCO Creative Cities, while the World Green Design Conference will release international green standards. The International Design 100 Forum will also bring together global design thinkers.

'Shanghai Design 100+' Competition and Awards

China Daily reported that the“Shanghai Design 100+” Global Competition received more than 2,000 entries from over 10 countries, with shortlisted projects generating nearly 50 billion yuan (USD 7.45 billion) in industrial output. Annual awards will be unveiled during the event, alongside the second cohort of U35 Young Design Talent roadshows.

Admission is free, with registration available through the official WDCC WeChat mini-program. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)