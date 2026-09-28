Youth Slapped By Delhi PWD Minister For Questioning Road Quality

Advocate Mankan Deep Singh Bammi, representing Delhi youth Sahib Singh, on Sunday alleged that PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slapped his client during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar after Singh raised questions over alleged corruption in road construction.

Bammi alleged that Singh was questioning the condition of a stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and was livestreaming the proceedings when the minister allegedly assaulted him.“Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma raised his hand and slapped Sahib Singh just because he asked about the corruption in road construction. He was raising his voice against the corruption in road construction of a stretch of Outer Ring Road in the Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency,” Bammi told ANI.

The advocate alleged that Verma arrived at the spot after Singh's video on the road condition gained attention and called AAP MLA Jarnail Singh to the location.“Upset by that video and seeing his public image take a hit, the PWD Minister came here himself. He called and summoned MLA Jarnail Singh, who reached there along with Sahib Singh,” Bammi said.

He alleged that Jarnail Singh took the minister to the spot where a newly constructed road was being torn up to demonstrate its condition.“Jarnail Singh took him straight to the spot where a newly built, wide road was being torn up by a regular guy, layer by layer. Frustrated by this and unable to get a straight answer, Pravesh Verma went straight up to Sahib Singh, who was streaming live video on his phone, and slapped him, and the 14 or 15 people who were already there with Pravesh Verma started pushing and kicking Sahib Singh. When Sahib Singh tried to step forward and say something to Pravesh Verma, he was grabbed, held down, and prevented from even talking, which is a criminal offence," Bammi said.

The advocate further said he subsequently called the PCR at Vikas Puri police station, but alleged that the police did not immediately register an FIR or record a statement.“I called the Vikas Puri police station's PCR. But instead of registering an FIR and investigating, the investigating officer didn't take any statement or take any action. We were made to sit at the police station for 1.5 hours, after which the SHO finally filed a 1.5-page-long complaint," Bammis said.

AAP Protests; Victim Recounts Alleged Assault

The allegations came after a purported video of the incident was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who claimed that Verma slapped Singh during the road inspection.

Singh, speaking to ANI on Sunday, alleged that Verma“could not handle” the poor condition of the road and assaulted him after allegedly snatching his phone.“Parvesh Verma had no idea he would be exposed. He did not expect the reality of the road to come to light. At that moment, the MLA picked up a piece of the road, and it crumbled in his hand like a 'papad'... he couldn't handle it. He snatched my phone, twisted my arm, and slapped me. Afterwards, he had the BJP goons accompanying him beat and threaten me; he issued threats himself as well,” Singh alleged.

Questioning the incident, Singh said,“Can no one even ask a question these days? What are the youth of the country supposed to do?” He also alleged that police accepted his complaint but did not register an FIR against the minister.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders staged a protest demanding registration of an FIR against Verma. Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and other party workers during the protest.

Bhardwaj alleged that police had not registered an FIR despite video evidence of the incident.

PWD Minister Denies Assault, Makes Counter-Allegations

Verma, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that AAP workers abused his family and misbehaved with them.

In a video statement posted on X, he alleged that supporters of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh misbehaved with and verbally abused his family.

Verma also alleged that the AAP MLA demanded commissions from officials involved in road projects and said that any attempt to obstruct government work or damage property would not be tolerated.

He further claimed that an official complaint and an FIR had already been registered against the MLA and his associates over alleged obstruction of public works. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)