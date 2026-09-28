Caught On Camera: Man Allegedly Punches Wife, Pulls Her Hair After Court Hearing In UP Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Dramatic scenes unfolded at a court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj after a family dispute turned violent. The argument escalated into a physical altercation shortly after a hearing in a maintenance case. A video of a fight between a woman, her husband, and their family members has been shared on social media. The incident took place on September 24 at the district offices' Family Court, where Priya Tripathi and her husband Manish Kumar Mishra were going to settle their disagreement.

Priya's complaint says that the fight started when she, her sister Priyanka, and their father Laxmikant got to the hall on the first floor after the hearing. She said that Manish and a man who was with him struck her. Priya said that her husband grabbed her by the hair, hit her, and tried to choke her. India Today reported that she also said her father and sister were attacked when they tried to help.

The situation soon escalated as people from both sides became involved. A video purportedly recorded inside the court complex shows the parties exchanging punches and slaps. A man accompanying Priya is also seen striking Manish.

Authorities who were stationed at the building stepped in when they heard the noise and calmed things down. After looking into the case, Priya later went to the Kotwali police and said she had also been threatened with death.

Watch Viral Video

Brahmin genes A woman named Priya Tripathi was being beaten by her husband Manish Kumar Mishra inside a court premises of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. She has come to court for a hearing regarding a maintanence case ( case no - 641/2025). twitter/28fGW8KnY0

- Simpu Singh (@Simpu_SinghIND) September 26, 2026

Dharmendra Singh, who is the Station House Officer of Kotwali Maharajganj, said that two people were charged with the crime and were both arrested. It was being looked into by the cops, he said.

It was said that the couple had been fighting since soon after they got married. The police looked at the claims, the camera tape, and the events that led up to the fight.