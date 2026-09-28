Hollis Taylor
- Research Affiliate, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Hollis Taylor is a violinist/composer, zoömusicologist, and ornithologist. She is an ARC Future Fellow at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
Previous research fellowships include the Institute for Advanced Study (Berlin), Museum of Natural History (Paris), University of Technology Sydney, and Macquarie University. Her work confronts and revises the study of birdsong, adding the novel reference point of a musician's trained ear.Experience
- 2015–present Research Fellow, Macquarie University 2012–2015 Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney 2011–2012 Fellow, Institute for Advanced Study, Berlin 2010–2011 Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle, Paris
- 2009 University of Western Sydney, PhD
- 2014 Whose bird is it? Messiaen's transcriptions of Australian songbirds, Twentieth-Century Music 2013 Connecting interdisciplinary dots: Songbirds,“white rats,” and human exceptionalism, Social Science Information 2013 A little flute music: mimicry, memory, and narrativity, Environmental Humanities 2011 Composers' appropriation of pied butcherbird song: Henry Tate's 'undersong of Australia' comes of age, Journal of Music Research Online 2011 The Australian pied butcherbird and the natureculture continuum, Journal of Interdisciplinary Music Studies 2011 Anecdote and anthropomorphism: Writing the Australian pied butcherbird, Australasian Journal of Ecocriticism and Cultural Ecology 2011 A taste for the beautiful, Leonardo Journal 2010 Blowin' in Birdland: Improvisation and the Australian pied butcherbird, Leonardo Music Journal 2008 Decoding the song of the pied butcherbird: An initial survey, Transcultural Music Review 2007 Post Impressions: A Travel Book for Tragic Intellectuals, Twisted Fiddle
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