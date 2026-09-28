Research Affiliate, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Hollis Taylor is a violinist/composer, zoömusicologist, and ornithologist. She is an ARC Future Fellow at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Previous research fellowships include the Institute for Advanced Study (Berlin), Museum of Natural History (Paris), University of Technology Sydney, and Macquarie University. Her work confronts and revises the study of birdsong, adding the novel reference point of a musician's trained ear.



2015–present Research Fellow, Macquarie University

2012–2015 Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney

2011–2012 Fellow, Institute for Advanced Study, Berlin 2010–2011 Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle, Paris

2009 University of Western Sydney, PhD



2014 Whose bird is it? Messiaen's transcriptions of Australian songbirds, Twentieth-Century Music

2013 Connecting interdisciplinary dots: Songbirds,“white rats,” and human exceptionalism, Social Science Information

2013 A little flute music: mimicry, memory, and narrativity, Environmental Humanities

2011 Composers' appropriation of pied butcherbird song: Henry Tate's 'undersong of Australia' comes of age, Journal of Music Research Online

2011 The Australian pied butcherbird and the natureculture continuum, Journal of Interdisciplinary Music Studies

2011 Anecdote and anthropomorphism: Writing the Australian pied butcherbird, Australasian Journal of Ecocriticism and Cultural Ecology

2011 A taste for the beautiful, Leonardo Journal

2010 Blowin' in Birdland: Improvisation and the Australian pied butcherbird, Leonardo Music Journal

2008 Decoding the song of the pied butcherbird: An initial survey, Transcultural Music Review 2007 Post Impressions: A Travel Book for Tragic Intellectuals, Twisted Fiddle

ExperienceEducationPublications