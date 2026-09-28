Two Residential Areas In Sumy Hit, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, two strikes by enemy UAVs were recorded in residential areas of the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of Sumy," the post said.

A woman was injured when a Molniya drone struck the roof of an apartment building in the Kovpakivskyi district.

Russian airstrikes in Sumy leaves two killed, five injured

Another Molniya drone hit the wall of a ten-story apartment building in a residential neighborhood that had already been affected by Russian strikes. No injuries have been reported at this location so far.