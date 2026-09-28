Two Residential Areas In Sumy Hit, Woman Injured
"Throughout the day, two strikes by enemy UAVs were recorded in residential areas of the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of Sumy," the post said.
A woman was injured when a Molniya drone struck the roof of an apartment building in the Kovpakivskyi district.Read also: Russian airstrikes in Sumy leaves two killed, five injured
Another Molniya drone hit the wall of a ten-story apartment building in a residential neighborhood that had already been affected by Russian strikes. No injuries have been reported at this location so far.
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