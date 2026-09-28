Four Injured In Overnight Russian Attack On Kyiv
"Four people were injured as a result of the overnight Russian attack," the statement said.
In the Podilskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged, a fire broke out, and part of the roof was destroyed. During a second strike, the blast wave shattered windows in a nearby residential building. Rescuers found three injured people.
In the Holosiivskyi district, an enemy UAV struck a private two-story residential building. One person was injured.Read also: Twenty injured in overnight attack on Kharkiv, including eight children
Fires broke out in office buildings in the Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
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