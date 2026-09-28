Air Defenses Neutralize 112 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight
According to the report, starting at 18:00 on Sunday, September 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 165 Shahed-type attack UAVs (79 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo in Russia, the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Four injured in overnight Russian attack on Kyiv
According to preliminary data, as of 07:00 on Monday, September 28, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 112 drones.
Hits were recorded at 14 locations, while downed targets and debris fell at seven locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.
As reported, 22 people were injured in Kharkiv in a Russian overnight attack, including eight children.
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