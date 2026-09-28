PU Prime Strengthens UAE Momentum With Strong Showing At Forex Expo Dubai 2026









At the Expo, PU Prime was honored with the Best Trading Education Experience award, reflecting the company's continued investment in helping traders across the region, from beginners to experienced professionals, strengthen their knowledge and confidence to navigate the markets.









That recognition echoed on stage, where Mr. Ahmed Yousre, Promotion Manager at PU Prime Financial Services LLC, led two speaking sessions over the two-day event: a keynote on "Emotional Discipline in Trading," examining the psychological factors that shape trading decisions, and a seminar on "Designing Your First Robust Trading Strategy," offering attendees a practical walkthrough for building a resilient, well-structured trading approach.

Beyond the award, PU Prime brought its Dubai presence to life with an interactive AI Trading Card experience at its booth, allowing visitors to transform themselves into a futuristic zodiac-themed trading card. Participants also stood a chance to win a PU Prime x AFA plush bear, adding a fun, engaging element to the brand's growing regional presence.

Forex Expo Dubai 2026 gave PU Prime the opportunity to connect directly with the local trading community, gathering valuable feedback and insights along the way. The team will use this input to continue refining its trading services, as it works to further empower traders across the UAE.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

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