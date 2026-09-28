Industry Leaders Christine Berwaerts And Ioana Tudor Join Biotalys' Board As Independent Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment of two highly respected sector leaders reflects a strong belief in the strategic and commercial value of the company's technology and reinforces its ability to accelerate its path to market

Ghent, BELGIUM, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Release

Biotalys (Euronext Brussels: BTLS ), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announced the appointment of Christine Berwaerts and Ioana Tudor to its Board as independent directors. Christine Berwaerts will also assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee, reinforcing the company's financial governance as it continues to advance its strategic and commercial objectives.

The appointment of two new directors further broadens the experience and perspectives represented on the Biotalys Board. Following the appointments, the Board will comprise seven directors, including three women and four men, reflecting the company's commitment to an appropriately balanced and diverse board composition.

Christine Berwaerts brings almost three decades of leadership experience in financial management, business operations and corporate governance across both the private and non-profit sectors. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Globachem, a leading player in crop protection. Prior to that, she held senior financial leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer of Belchim Crop Protection Group, where she contributed to the company's financial-operational development and international growth. In addition to her executive experience, Christine Berwaerts currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of De Lijn, the Flemish public transport company and the social non-profit organization SAAMO Brussels.

Ioana Tudor has built an outstanding international career in agriculture, spanning crop protection, seeds, biotechnology and business development. She currently serves as Global Head of Crop Protection Marketing, Professional Solutions for Syngenta Crop Protection as well as holding regional accountability for Japan, Australia & New Zealand. Ms Tudor is also a member of Syngenta's Crop Protection Leadership Team. During nearly 30 years with Syngenta, she has held numerous executive roles, including Global Head of Seedcare, Global Head of Diverse Field Crops and Vice President of Business Development for NAFTA Corn & Soybean seeds business, leading growth initiatives, innovation portfolios and strategic transactions across multiple agricultural sectors. Ioana Tudor also chairs the Crop Protection Strategy Council of CropLife International, the leading global trade association for the plant science industry, and serves on the board of the Folks Center for International Business at the University of South Carolina.

Simon Moroney, Chairman of Biotalys, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Christine and Ioana to the Biotalys Board. They bring complementary experience and perspectives that will further strengthen the Board as Biotalys advances its strategic, regulatory and commercial ambitions. Christine's extensive track record in financial leadership, governance and the crop protection industry will be particularly valuable in her additional role as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ioana's deep expertise in crop protection innovation, global market development and strategic leadership will add further valuable capabilities to the Board as the company advances the commercialization of its protein-based biocontrol platform. Their appointments also mark another important step in building a diverse and well-balanced board capable of supporting the company through its next stage of development.”

Christine Berwaerts said:“Biotalys is pioneering a promising new generation of biological crop protection solutions to help growers address important agricultural challenges. I am excited to join the Board at this important stage in the company's development and look forward to working closely with my fellow board members and the management team to support the company's growth and strategic ambitions.”

Ioana Tudor added:”The future of crop protection will require a broader range of innovative solutions that combine performance, sustainability and value for growers. Biotalys is developing a differentiated approach with significant potential, and I look forward to helping the company translate its scientific innovation into long-term commercial success.”

Effective 1 September 2026, Christine Berwaerts replaces Laura Meyer who resigned from the Board in March this year and, effective as of 28 September 2026, Ioana Tudor replaces Patrick Van Beneden who retired from the Board in June this year. Both appointments are done in accordance with article 7:88 § 1 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and article 13 of the company's articles of association and will be proposed for confirmation at the next shareholders meeting. Both Christine Berwaerts and Ioana Tudor will be presented as independent directors to the next shareholders meeting.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY® technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on .







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Important Notice

Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the annual report on the consolidated annual accounts published on the company's website.

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend',“have the potential”, 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.