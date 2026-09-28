Banqup Group Secures Peppol Corner 5 Access Point Contract With The UAE Federal Tax Authority, Supporting Implementation Under The UAE Ministry Of Finance Einvoicing Programme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Banqup Group SA (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a European fintech provider that simplifies financial flows through an innovative secured platform for e-invoicing, e-payment, e-reporting and e-trust solutions with built-in compliance at its core, within a consortium led by Dubai-based Clever Science Computer System Trading Co. LLC, today announced the signing of a major agreement with the UAE Federal Tax Authority (“FTA”) to develop and implement Peppol Corner 5 Access Point.

Within the consortium, Banqup has been selected as a technology provider responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of the Peppol Corner 5 Access Point for the FTA. The UAE eInvoicing programme is governed by the Ministry of Finance as the regulatory and policy-making authority, while the FTA serves as the operational body responsible for implementation and administration of taxes in the UAE. The solution will adopt a 5-corner model to provide a structured and secure framework for processing e-invoices through a trusted network of interconnected parties, forming part of the broader UAE eInvoicing ecosystem that includes multiple accredited service providers and participants. It will be implemented in alignment with the Peppol standard and the requirements of the FTA. The UAE's mandatory e-invoicing system will be rolled out in phases, initially covering both B2B and B2G transactions. The first phase is scheduled to begin on 1 January 2027 and will apply to companies with annual revenue exceeding AED 50 million.

This engagement marks an important step forward in advancing the UAE's digital transformation agenda. Following this collaboration, the UAE becomes the first country to implement a fully Decentralised Continuous Transaction Control and Exchange (“DCTCE”) model using the Peppol framework. Serving as a key component of this next-generation platform, Banqup's Corner 5 Peppol solution will enable seamless, secure, and standardised near-real-time exchange of e-invoices and tax data within the FTA's infrastructure, supporting interoperability across the wider network of accredited eInvoicing service providers operating within the UAE framework.

The new infrastructure will enhance tax administration by reducing the VAT gap, ensuring compliance, and providing the FTA with near-real-time visibility. By automating and standardising invoicing and reporting processes, the solution will drive operational efficiency and fiscal transparency across the UAE.

The agreed project timeline spans seven months, commencing on 27 October 2025. Following the design and implementation phase, which was successfully completed in May 2026 making UAE FTA first ever Corner 5 based entirely on Peppol framework, Banqup will provide managed services and technical support, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable, scalable digital transformation in the public sector.

Banqup's selection reflects its proven expertise in delivering government e-invoicing infrastructure for tax administrations, combined with regulatory compliance experience across European markets. With its comprehensive (e-invoicing, e-reporting and e-trust) cloud-based and on-premise platforms, designed for national-scale deployment, Banqup is well positioned to support the delivery of this world-first Peppol-based DCTCE system as part of the UAE's broader eInvoicing ecosystem.

Koen De Brabander, CEO of Banqup Group, said:“This flagship project with the UAE Federal Tax Authority further cements our position as a global leader in government-grade e-invoicing solutions. We are proud to support the UAE's digital transformation strategy. Our proven expertise in delivering secure, interoperable, and future-proof invoicing platforms will support the broader network of stakeholders and accredited service providers working together to build a more efficient, compliant, and transparent fiscal ecosystem.

Contact

David Geleyn

Head of Investor Relations - Banqup Group

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About Banqup Group

Banqup Group (Euronext Brussels: BANQ) architects the trust infrastructure needed to thrive in a digital-first economy. As a specialized European fintech provider and licensed payment institution, Banqup revolutionizes buying and selling for businesses and governments worldwide by digitalising financial supply chain processes within a secure, tax-compliant business network.

Moving beyond traditional software, Banqup operates a unified, open network platform that links business actors, accounting networks, banks, ERP systems, and tax authorities. Built around four interconnected pillars-e-invoicing, e-payments, e-reporting, and e-trust-Banqup enables digitisation of end-to-end order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows in full compliance with different regulatory frameworks.

Headquartered in Belgium with a history of pioneering digital transformation since 2001, Banqup is powering growth through effortless financial flows.

To learn more, visit .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Press Release - UAE