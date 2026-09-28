DEKUPLE Group: H1 2026 RESULTS DIGITAL MARKETING GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY



Revenue: €121.9m (+3.9%)

Net revenue: €90.3m (+2.2%)

Restated EBITDA: €11.9m (+11.7%)

Net income (Group share): €6.1m (+58.9%), representing 6.7% of net revenue Continued European expansion in Communication and Data Marketing



Paris, September 28, 2026 (7:00 a.m.) - DEKUPLE Group, an international Communication and Data Marketing company, delivered disciplined growth and significantly improved profitability in the first half of 2026.

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dekuple Group, said:

“In a persistently demanding environment, DEKUPLE Group continues to deliver disciplined growth while significantly improving profitability. Restated EBITDA increased by 11.7% to €11.9m, bringing the EBITDA margin to 13.2% of net revenue, up 111 basis points compared with a challenging first half of 2025. EBIT increased by 25.3% while net income (Group share) rose by 58.9%.

These results reflect the impact of the investments made in recent years in our expertise, technologies and international development, and reinforce our profitable growth trajectory.

This improvement is notably based on the ramp-up of Digital Marketing, the Group's main growth driver, and the increasing contribution of our international operations. This momentum also reflects the benefits of the integrated model we are building by bringing together our Consulting, Agencies and Solutions expertise and developing synergies between data, marketing technologies, creativity and artificial intelligence. We are therefore gradually becoming able to further industrialize our offerings, increase their added value and better support our clients across all their marketing needs.

At the same time, we are continuing to manage our historical businesses selectively. In Magazines, we are continuing to digitalize our operations and focusing investments on the highest value-creating levers in a structurally declining press market. With regard to Insurance, the strategic review under way should enable us to identify the most appropriate options to support its long-term development as part of our Ambition 2030 plan.

The marketing industry is rapidly evolving towards more integrated and increasingly performance-oriented models. Advertisers expect their partners to combine strategic expertise, strong command of data, technology and execution capabilities, while providing increasingly precise measurements of investment performance. We have chosen to anticipate this shift by building a multi-expertise model capable of interconnecting these different skills and mobilizing them toward a single objective: creating more value for our clients.

Building on this momentum and a solid financial structure, we approach the second half of the year with confidence. Our priority is clear: continue rolling out Ambition 2030, accelerate our expansion in Europe and strengthen synergies between our businesses in order to become a major growth partner for brands.”



First-half highlights

In the first half of 2026, DEKUPLE Group continued its growth trajectory, supported by the strong performance of its Digital Marketing activities, accelerated international development and continued organic growth.

Digital Marketing activities represented 72.7% of consolidated revenue, compared with 69.6% one year earlier. Their net revenue increased by 8.4%, including 6.0% on a like-for-like basis, driven by strong momentum in Consulting & Technology and Agencies & Solutions.

This momentum was accompanied by strong growth in international activities, whose net revenue increased by 37.1%. International operations now represent 15.3% of Group net revenue, compared with 11.4% one year earlier. The Group also continued to pursue its international external growth strategy, notably through the creation of Das Kapital DEKUPLE Group in the Middle East and the acquisition of Subko & Co in Poland, with their results consolidated from July 1, 2026.

Magazines business recorded a 7.0% decline in net revenue in a structurally declining press market. The Group continues to manage its commercial investments selectively in order to preserve the recurring nature and quality of its revenues.

In Insurance, the strategic review under way is continuing in order to identify the most appropriate options to support the business's long-term development as part of the Ambition 2030 plan.



First-half results

Consolidated revenue1 amounted to €121.9m, up 3.9%, while net revenue2 reached €90.3m, up 2.2%.

Restated EBITDA3 amounted to €11.9m, up 11.7% compared with a difficult first half of 2025. It represented 13.2% of first-half net revenue, compared with 12.0% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 111 basis points.

Income from ordinary operations amounted to €8.1m, representing 8.9% of first-half net revenue, compared with €6.5m and 7.4% in the first half of 2025. EBIT also amounted to €8.1m, compared with €6.4m in the first half of 2025. These results notably reflect:



solid growth in earnings from Agencies & Solutions, driven by the increasing contribution of international operations and the development of technology offerings;

Consulting profitability remained affected by continued investment in international development, notably in the United States and Spain, and by increased investment in AI and technology, despite a slight improvement in project profitability; the lower contribution of the Magazines business to profitability, given the decline in the portfolio.



After a net financial expense of €0.5m and an income tax expense of €1.7m, consolidated net income amounted to €5.8m, representing a net margin of 6.4% of net revenue, compared with 4.2% in the first half of 2025.

After non-controlling interests, net income (Group share) amounted to €6.1m, up 58.9% compared with the first half of 2025.