DEKUPLE Group: H1 2026 RESULTS DIGITAL MARKETING GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY
|(€m)
|H1 2026
|H1 2025
|Change
|Revenue
|121.9
|117.4
|+3.9%
|Net revenue
|90.3
|88.3
|+2.2%
|Restated EBITDA
|11.9
|10.6
|+11.7%
|As % of net revenue
|13.2%
|12.0%
|+111 bp
|Income from ordinary operations
|8.1
|6.5
|+23.5%
|As % of net revenue
|8.9%
|7.4%
|+154 bp
|EBIT
|8.1
|6.4
|+25.3%
|As % of net revenue
|8.9%
|7.3%
|+164 bp
|Net financial expense / income
|(0.5)
|(0.0)
|Tax expense
|(1.7)
|(2.8)
|Share of net income from associates
|0.0
|0.0
|Consolidated net income
|5.8
|3.7
|+57.2%
|As % of net revenue
|6.4%
|4.2%
|+223 bp
|Net income (Group share)
|6.1
|3.8
|+58.9%
|As % of net revenue
|6.7%
|4.3%
|+239 bp
Financial position at June 30, 2026
The Group's shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026 amounted to €55.6m, up €0.9m compared with December 31, 2025 (€54.7m).
Group cash amounted to €45.3m, compared with €55.0m at December 31, 2025 and €45.8m at June 30, 2025.
Financial debt amounted to €58.0m, down €3.2m compared with year-end 2025 (€61.2m). It includes commitments to buy out minority interests (€20.1m), down from year-end 2025 following additional share acquisitions in certain Group subsidiaries. It also includes €36.4m in bank borrowings, of which €26.2m was drawn under the syndicated credit facility established in November 2025.
Net cash/(debt)4 therefore amounted to €(12.7)m, compared with €(6.3)m at year-end 2025 and €(7.8)m at June 30, 2025, reflecting in particular the level of investment and external growth transactions completed over the past twelve months.
Outlook
Building on the momentum recorded in the first half, DEKUPLE Group is continuing to roll out its Ambition 2030 strategic plan, with the aim of accelerating its expansion in Europe while strengthening synergies between its areas of expertise.
The Group is actively developing its digital and international activities, continuing to industrialize marketing performance around the convergence of data, technology, artificial intelligence and creativity, and developing high-value recurring revenues.
Drawing on its financial resources and multi-expertise model, DEKUPLE Group will also continue an active policy of investment in technology and targeted external growth in order to strengthen its European leadership in Communication and Data Marketing.
Additional information
The corporate and consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2026 were approved by the Board of Directors on September 25, 2026. The financial statements have been subject to the usual limited review by the statutory auditors for half-year accounts. The half-year financial report will be published on September 30, 2026, after market close, and will be available on the company website at:
Next event
Revenue and net revenue for the third quarter of 2026, on November 23, 2026, before market opening.
About Dekuple Group
Dekuple Group is an international player in communication, marketing and data, driven by a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is built around three interconnected and complementary pillars:
- Advise, with Converteo and its 450 expert consultants Create, with its multi-expertise agencies in France and internationally Boost, with its Boost Factory bringing together its Data and MarTech solutions
With nearly 70 areas of expertise covering the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group supports brands in their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated approach, through a full-funnel ecosystem, makes it possible to optimize marketing investments and increase their impact.
Founded in 1972, Dekuple Group is present in Europe, North America, China and the Middle East. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 major accounts and international mid-sized companies every day. Dekuple is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
| Financial Communications Contacts
Actus Finance & Communication
Cyril Combe - Analysts – Investors
+33 1 53 65 37 94
Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye - Press - Media
+33 1 53 67 36 34
...
| Dekuple Group Contact
Investor Relations
& Financial Information
+ 33 (0)1 41 58 72 03
...
1 Revenue (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only include the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, net sales therefore correspond to a net revenue (formerly gross margin), deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, net sales comprise current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.
2 For the digital marketing business, the net revenue (formerly gross margin) represents the total amount of net sales (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to net sales for the magazines and insurance business lines.
3 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is restated for the IFRS 2 impact of bonus share awards and the IFRS 16 impact relating to the restatement of lease charges.
4 Cash position on the balance sheet net of all financial liabilities.
Attachment
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DEKUPLE_CP_resultats_semestriels_2026_E
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