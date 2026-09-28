Leaders Pay Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Leaders from the BJP and Congress on Monday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, remembering his courage, patriotism, sacrifice and contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media 'X' and said, "On the birth anniversary of the immortal revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who dedicated his all to making the freedom of the country the sole aim of his life; humble tribute. May his courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom for safeguarding the nation's pride and honour remain an eternal source of inspiration for all of us."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Honouring the great revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh, whose courage, patriotism, and supreme sacrifice became a powerful symbol of India's struggle for freedom, on his Birth Anniversary."

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also remembered him and said, "Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary. His indomitable courage, unwavering patriotism and supreme sacrifice for the nation remain an eternal source of inspiration for every Indian. His spirit of courage and sacrifice continues to ignite the flame of patriotism in generations to come."

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy paid humble tribute to him and said, "Remembering Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti. His extraordinary courage, supreme sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom continue to inspire generations. His revolutionary ideas, intellectual conviction, and spirit of resistance remain a lasting source of inspiration for the youth of India. My humble tributes to this great revolutionary and freedom fighter."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji, we pay our humble respects to him. His struggle for India's independence, indomitable courage, and supreme sacrifice will forever remain a source of inspiration for all of us."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and shared lines in Hindi.

"Likh raha hun mai anjaam jiska...kal aagaaj aayega... Mere lahu ka har ek katra...inkalab layega," he said.

"On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the nation, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji, I pay my respectful homage to him. Bhagat Singh did not merely fight against the British regime; he also raised his voice against social inequality and the forces that divide society through his pen and ideas. His courage, ideological steadfastness, and dream of a just society continue to inspire millions of youth even today," he said.