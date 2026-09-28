Coimbatore Viral Video: Cop Clings To Car Roof For 40 Km To Catch Suspected Smugglers (WATCH)

Three suspected smugglers did not stop their car at a police checkpoint in Coimbatore. So, a cop climbed the car's roof and clung onto it until they stopped the car and were caught. The incident has been reported from Vilankurichi town in Coimbatore, where police were doing a vehicle check to catch tobacco smugglers.

A video of the dramatic car chase has now gone viral on social media. According to Coimbatore Police, the car chase continued for nearly 40 kilometres, with head constable Velmurugan clinging onto the roof of the Hyundai Creta.

Police said that while they were checking, one car with a number plate from Karnataka did not stop and quickly drove off without being checked.

The police started chasing the car on a bike right away because they thought it might have smugglers in it. During the chase, the head constable tried to stop the car by holding on to it.

Watch Viral Video

COP RIDES ON TOP OF MOVING CAR DURING 40-KM CHASE IN COIMBATOREKovilpalayam Police chased a car for nearly 40 km after receiving information about suspected smugglers travelling through the Vilankurichi area the pursuit, a policeman reportedly climbed onto the roof... twitter/ecVxLbPS5L

- contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) September 27, 2026

q

The people inside, on the other hand, didn't want to stop, so the chase went on for about 40 kms. The video showed that the car was going very fast.

Later, the team stopped the suspects' car after taking control of it. A senior police officer said that they got a tip that 300 kilograms of "gutkha" and other tobacco products were being brought into the country illegally in a car. Because of this, the checkpoint was set up

A sub-inspector was chasing the car on his bike and called the control room and the ambulance services while the head constable held on to the car.

fvThe video was taken from the ambulance. He further said that the accused are from Rajasthan, and were travelling from Karnataka. An investigation has been launched.