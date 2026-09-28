MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Major Literary Announcement Bridging Science, Myth, and Human Destiny

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This year marks the release of two ambitious and thought-provoking novels, Parallel Worlds and Immortal Blessing, each offering a distinct yet interconnected exploration of existence beyond conventional boundaries. Together, they signal a bold storytelling vision that merges sciencefiction, fantasy, and philosophical inquiry.Parallel Worlds ventures into the realm of alternate dimensions and fractured timelines, examining how choices ripple across realities and redefine identity. In contrast, Immortal Blessing delves into ancient secrets and spiritual power, questioning the true cost of eternal life.While one looks outward across universes and the other inward across centuries, both novels confront the same fundamental question: what does it truly mean to live?United by depth, imagination, and emotional resonance, these books invite readers to explore destiny, morality, and the unseen forces that shape human experience. Together, they represent a powerful literary journey that challenges perception and lingers long after the story ends.Authored by Saravanan Kuppusamy and Sai R Anand, these works reflect years of collaborative storytelling rooted in science, mythology, and cinematic narrative craft. Their combined vision delivers stories that are intellectually rich, emotionally grounded, and boldly original.

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Two Groundbreaking Novels That Redefine Existence, Time, and Truth News Provided By Digitize Media September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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