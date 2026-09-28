MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An Epic Tale of Eternal Life and Its Hidden Cost

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Immortal Blessing is a haunting and immersive fantasy novel that confronts one of humanity's oldest desires: the longing to live forever. Rooted in ancient myth, spiritual mystery, and moral conflict, the story unfolds in a world where immortality is not legend, but reality.As the narrative progresses, the promise of eternal life begins to reveal its darker consequences.The novel explores how unending existence reshapes love, faith, loyalty, and identity, forcing its characters to confront what is lost when time no longer defines life. With richly layered storytelling and a strong emotional core, Immortal Blessing examines whether immortality is a divine gift or a slow erosion of the soul.Balancing mythological depth with human emotion, the book moves seamlessly between spiritual philosophy and dramatic tension. It challenges readers to question whether meaning is found in longevity, or in the fleeting, fragile moments that define mortality. Atmospheric, intense, and deeply reflective, Immortal Blessing leaves a lasting impression long after the final page.About the Author:Immortal Blessing is, an internationally published photographer, filmmaker, and storyteller known for blending cinematic vision with literary depth. His work often explores hidden truths, ancient mysteries, and the unseen forces shaping human existence.

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Immortal Blessing written by Saravanan Kuppusamy is now here News Provided By Digitize Media September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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