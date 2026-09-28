MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A bold speculative thriller that challenges time, reality, and the very nature of choice.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parallels is a compelling speculative fiction novel that dares to challenge humanity's understanding of time, space, and existence itself. Blending advanced scientific thought with mystery and emotional intensity, the book invites readers into a universe where multiple realities coexist and where every decision creates unseen consequences.Set against a backdrop of scientific discovery, hidden histories, and unexplained phenomena, Parallels follows characters drawn into an unfolding truth that reality is far more layered than it appears. As parallel dimensions begin to intersect, the narrative explores how love, fear, ambition, and morality shift when one confronts alternate versions of the self.What sets Parallels apart is its ability to merge intellectual curiosity with human vulnerability. The novel is not merely about other universes, but about choice, responsibility, and the haunting question of whether destiny is fixed or endlessly rewritten. Cinematic in scope, rich in imagination and creativity. The book speaks to readers who seek science fiction that is both thought-provoking and deeply immersive.About the Authors:Written by Saravanan Kuppusamy and Sai R Anand, Parallels reflects a powerful collaboration between cinematic storytelling and analytical depth. Together, the authors bring a unique fusion of science, philosophy and narrative craft to contemporary speculative fiction.Website:Instagram: @authorSaravana

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A Riveting Journey Across Dimensions, Destiny, and the Unseen Realities That Shape Human Existence News Provided By Digitize Media September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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