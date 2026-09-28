J.K. Winn's Out Of The Shadow Named Overall Winner Of 2026 Global Book Awards

The psychological thriller topped an international field spanning more than 100 genre categories in the awards' seventh year.

- Amazon reader review

AMSTERDAM, EUROPE, NETHERLANDS, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Book Awards has named Out of the Shadow by J.K. Winn the Overall Winner of the 2026 Global Book Awards, placing the psychological thriller at the top of an international field of authors and publishers competing across more than 100 genre-specific categories.

Now in its seventh year, the Global Book Awards attracts thousands of entries from around the world, representing an increasingly diverse publishing landscape that includes first-time self-published authors, independent presses, and established publishing houses. This year's entrants included authors and publishers ranging from emerging independent writers to major publishing houses such as HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster.

Unlike traditional literary competitions that focus primarily on writing quality, the Global Book Awards takes a broader approach to evaluating books. Entries are assessed on literary and commercial considerations, including writing quality, originality, cover design, book description, reader engagement, ratings, reviews, and overall marketplace appeal. By organizing entries into more than 100 genre-specific categories, the competition enables books to be evaluated alongside others serving a similar readership.

A Psychological Thriller That Keeps Readers Guessing

Out of the Shadow stood out across the competition's judging criteria, earning particular recognition for its compelling plot, strong writing, distinctive cover, and demonstrated reader appeal.

The novel follows Becca Rosen, a survivor of rape and the murder of her husband, who is determined to rebuild her life. But when she becomes the target of a relentless stalker, moving forward proves impossible. With the police unable to help, Becca turns to a psychologist and begins a course of hypnotherapy in the hope that buried memories may reveal the identity of the person stalking her, before he strikes again.

Combining psychological suspense, mystery, trauma, and unexpected twists, Out of the Shadow is particularly suited to readers who enjoy gripping psychological thrillers, complex female characters, and mysteries filled with secrets and revelations.

The novel has received hundreds of reader reviews on Amazon, with readers frequently describing it as a page-turner that keeps them guessing. Reviewers have also praised Winn's writing for its emotional and intellectual depth, pacing, and intricate plotting.

Readers Praise Out of the Shadow

Among the five-star reader reviews are:

★★★★★“One of the Best Psychological, Mystery Novels I Have Ever Read!”

★★★★★“Awesome read!! Kept me on the edge of my seat!!”

★★★★★“The best mystery novel I have read this year!”

★★★★★“Absolutely amazing book!”

From Psychotherapist to Award-Winning Novelist

For J.K. Winn, the Global Book Awards recognition marks another milestone in a writing career that followed an unconventional path.

After years working in the real world as a psychotherapist, including teaching at college, working with the Indian Health Service, conducting evaluations for the New Mexico courts, and working on a hospital dialysis unit, Winn reinvented herself in midlife to pursue her lifelong love of storytelling.

Winn is particularly proud that both River of Desire and Out of the Shadow have received Gold Medal recognition.

The Shadow Series

Out of the Shadow is the first novel in The Shadow Series, followed by Night of the Shadow. Both books are currently available.

The series features psychologist Sarah Abrams, who serves as therapist to the principal characters in each novel, creating a continuing psychological thread throughout the series.

The Global Book Awards congratulates J.K. Winn and all of the 2026 category winners and finalists for their outstanding achievements



About the Author

J.K. Winn is a bestselling, award-winning author of eight published novels. Her work also includes a novel published by Boroughs Press, a play produced by the Actor's Alliance Festival in San Diego, and poetry published in For the Love of Writing, an anthology produced by the San Diego Writer's Workshop. Her play Gotcha! was selected for a reading at the Village Arts Theater in Carlsbad, California.

Drawing on her former career as a psychotherapist, Winn brings a particular understanding of human behavior, trauma, and psychological complexity to her fiction.

She divides her time between the beaches of San Diego County, California, and the Rocky Mountains of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Book Details

Title: Out of the Shadow

Author: J.K. Winn

Series: The Shadow Series, Book One

Award: Overall Winner (Global Book Awards 2026)

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Psychological Suspense

Global Book Awards

Global Book Awards

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