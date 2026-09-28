My Glam Cam Launches QR Code Photo Sharing For Weddings, Corporate Parties And Holiday Parties

Guests watch their photos appear live on The Glam Wall slideshow at a My Glam Cam event.

Candid guest moments, like these friends laughing at an evening celebration, are exactly what My Glam Cam helps hosts collect.

Guests share photos, videos and guestbook messages from their phones. Hosts pay once per event and watch it all arrive live on The Glam Wall.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Glam Cam, which launched in early 2026, offers a QR code guest photo and video sharing service for weddings, corporate parties, holiday parties, birthday parties, bridal showers and other celebrations. With one private QR code and link, guests can upload photos, videos and digital guestbook entries straight from their phones, with no app to download. Every upload goes into a single private event gallery for the host.The idea came from years spent working on set and behind the scenes at weddings and events. Again and again, the team saw the same thing: the photographer captured the big moments beautifully, but so much happened just out of frame. There were laughs at the back tables, coworkers celebrating at the company holiday party, the grandparents on the dance floor, and the toast from a guest's point of view. Those moments ended up scattered across dozens of camera rolls, group texts and social media posts, or were never seen by the host at all. My Glam Cam puts them in one place. Guests scan the QR code on a table card, sign or invitation and upload what they captured, so the host doesn't have to chase anyone for photos afterward.Unlike many event photo sharing apps, My Glam Cam doesn't require a monthly subscription. Hosts make one payment per event and collect as many photos and videos as their guests want to share. They can watch the moments appear in real time on The Glam Wall live photo slideshow during the party, or enjoy them later in their private gallery. Then they can download everything to save, share or print."After working so many events, we kept noticing everything the photographer couldn't be there for. One person simply can't be everywhere at once," said Kirsten Jensen, founder of My Glam Cam. "Every guest sees the party from their own angle, whether it's a wedding, a corporate party or a holiday party, and those are the moments hosts usually never get to see. We built My Glam Cam for people who love to entertain, without another monthly bill. You pay once, get every photo from your event, watch it all come in live, and download your favorites to keep."How My Glam Cam works- One-time payment per event, with no subscription and no monthly fees.- One private QR code and link for each event, to print on signs, table cards, invitations or programs. No app download is needed.- Photos, videos and a digital guestbook in one place, so hosts collect guest messages along with the pictures.- The Glam Wall, a live photo slideshow where hosts and guests watch uploads come in during the event.- View later, privately, in the host's own event gallery.- Download everything to save, share or print.- A 30-day upload window, so guests who share their photos a few days later still get them in.- Private by design. Galleries and guestbooks are never public or searchable.Who it's forMy Glam Cam is built for people who love to entertain and want every moment captured, without signing up for another monthly subscription. It's a fit for:- Weddings and receptions, as a wedding guest photo app and digital guestbook in one- Corporate parties and company events, including employee appreciation nights, team celebrations, conferences and brand activations- Holiday parties, including office holiday parties, Christmas parties, New Year's Eve celebrations and Friendsgiving- Birthday parties, engagement parties, bridal showers and baby showers- Anniversaries, quinceañeras, graduations and reunionsWedding planners, corporate event planners, venues and event professionals can also offer it to their clients as a guest photo sharing option.About My Glam CamMy Glam Cam is a QR code guest photo, video and digital guestbook service for weddings, corporate parties, holiday parties and events of every kind. With a one-time payment per event, guests use one private link to share what they captured, and hosts watch it arrive live on The Glam Wall slideshow, view it privately later, and download everything to keep. My Glam Cam is a sister company of Mobile Beauty Team. Its tagline is "Your Party. Their View." Learn more at .

Kirsten Jensen

My Glam Cam

619-452-0226

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My Glam Cam Launches QR Code Photo Sharing for Weddings, Corporate Parties and Holiday Parties News Provided By The Oregon Coast Guide September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology



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