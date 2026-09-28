The Smoke House Celebrates 80 Years Of Hollywood History And Timeless Tradition

The Smoke House Restaurant in Burbank celebrates 80 years of Hollywood history and timeless tradition.

The Smoke House Restaurant celebrates 80 years of Hollywood history and tradition with a special anniversary gala in Burbank on October 12, 2026.

- The Smoke House RestaurantBURBANK, CALIFORNIA., CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Smoke House Celebrates 80 Years of Hollywood History, Timeless Tradition, and Culinary ExcellenceBurbank landmark invites media and special guests to celebrate eight decades of unforgettable meals, Hollywood memories, and enduring community legacy.For eight decades, The Smoke House Restaurant has been a place where Hollywood history, classic American dining, and generations of unforgettable memories have come together. Now, the legendary Burbank institution is celebrating its 80th Anniversary with a special commemorative gala on Monday, October 12, 2026.Established in 1946 at the close of World War II, The Smoke House has grown from a 46-seat restaurant into one of Southern California's most recognizable independent dining institutions. After relocating to its current Burbank location in 1949, the restaurant became deeply intertwined with the entertainment industry and the community surrounding it.Situated directly across from Warner Bros. Studios, The Smoke House has welcomed generations of actors, filmmakers, studio executives, entertainment professionals, families, community leaders, and visitors from around the world. For decades, its dining room has served as a meeting place for industry lunches, celebrations, business conversations, special occasions, and countless moments that have become part of the fabric of Burbank and Hollywood.Few restaurants can claim eight decades of continuous history while maintaining the character that made them special in the first place. The Smoke House has done so by remaining committed to its founding philosophy: Fine Food at a Fair Price.From its legendary Garlic Cheese Bread and classic steaks to its prime rib, handcrafted cocktails, and signature Old Hollywood atmosphere, The Smoke House continues to offer an experience rooted in tradition while remaining a destination for new generations.Its unmistakable setting has also appeared in film and television, further connecting the restaurant to the entertainment history of Southern California.The 80th Anniversary Gala will bring together longtime patrons, civic leaders, members of the entertainment industry, business professionals, special guests, and members of the media for an evening honoring the people, memories, and traditions that have carried The Smoke House through eight remarkable decades."This anniversary is more than a celebration of longevity. It is a tribute to the generations of employees, loyal guests, and community members who have made The Smoke House a gathering place for unforgettable memories for the past eight decades."EVENT DETAILSDate: Monday, October 12, 2026Time: 6:00 PMLocation: The Smoke House Restaurant4420 W. Lakeside DriveBurbank, CA 91

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The Smoke House Celebrates 80 Years of Hollywood History and Timeless Tradition News Provided By Too much Pr September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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