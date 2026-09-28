NERDS ON SITE REPORTS RECORD $13.44 MILLION REVENUE AND 95% IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING LOSS FOR FISCAL 2026

11% Revenue Growth, Two Consecutive Profitable Quarters and $652,500 Improvement in Operating Cash Flow Highlight Fiscal 2026 Turnaround

NERDS ON SITE INC. (CSE:NERD)

- charlie regan

LONDON, ON, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) (“Nerds On Site,”“NOS” or the“Company”), a provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and technology solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 represented a significant improvement in the Company's operating performance, with higher revenue, lower selling, general and administrative expenses, a substantially reduced operating loss, improved cash flow and a 52% reduction in the net loss attributable to common shareholders.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

For the year ended May 31, 2026:

.Revenue increased 11% to $13.44 million, compared with $12.09 million in Fiscal 2025.

.Gross profit increased to $3.42 million, compared with $3.24 million in Fiscal 2025.

.Operating loss improved to just $21,908, compared with an operating loss of $403,930 in Fiscal 2025.

.SG&A expenses decreased 10% to $3.32 million, from $3.67 million in Fiscal 2025.

.SG&A declined to approximately 25% of revenue, compared with 30% in Fiscal 2025.

.Net loss attributable to common shareholders improved 52% to $221,387, compared with $463,472 in Fiscal 2025.

.Net cash used in operating activities declined to only $22,482, compared with $674,983 in Fiscal 2025-an improvement of approximately $652,500.

.Cash and cash equivalents at year-end increased to $220,927, compared with $160,879 at May 31, 2025.

These results are supported by the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, including revenue of $13,438,707, gross profit of $3,421,042 and net loss attributable to common shareholders of $221,387. Operating cash usage fell from $674,983 in Fiscal 2025 to $22,482 in Fiscal 2026, while year-end cash increased to $220,927.

Strong Finish to Fiscal 2026

The Company's full-year results also reflect a meaningful improvement in the second half of Fiscal 2026.

Nerds On Site generated approximately $6.65 million in revenue during Q3 and Q4, while generating approximately $111,000 in combined profit attributable to common shareholders during those two quarters.

Q3 Fiscal 2026 generated revenue of approximately $3.28 million and profit attributable to common shareholders of approximately $52,000. Q4 generated revenue of approximately $3.36 million and profit attributable to common shareholders of approximately $59,000.

The consecutive profitable quarters represent an important improvement from the first half of Fiscal 2026 and contributed materially to the Company's significantly improved full-year results.

Operating Discipline Drives Improvement

A major contributor to the Fiscal 2026 improvement was expense management.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $349,000, or 10%, despite the Company's 11% increase in revenue. SG&A declined from approximately 30% of revenue in Fiscal 2025 to approximately 25% in Fiscal 2026. The MD&A attributes the improvement primarily to lower payroll and related costs, office and administrative expenses, business development costs and management remuneration.

As a result, the Company's operating loss was reduced by approximately 95%, from $403,930 in Fiscal 2025 to just $21,908 in Fiscal 2026.

“Fiscal 2026 demonstrates the operating leverage we have been working to create within Nerds On Site,” said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site.“We grew revenue by 11% while reducing SG&A by 10%, reduced our operating loss from more than $400,000 to approximately $22,000, and reduced operating cash usage by more than $650,000. Most importantly, we finished the year with two consecutive profitable quarters attributable to common shareholders.”

“Our objective now is to build on that momentum. We believe the combination of our established managed IT business, cybersecurity capabilities, growing recurring Client relationships and newer growth initiatives provides NOS with a stronger operating platform entering Fiscal 2027.”

Continued Growth in Canadian Recurring Business Revenue

The Company's Canadian business recurring revenue increased to approximately $10.28 million in Fiscal 2026, compared with approximately $9.18 million in Fiscal 2025, representing growth of approximately 12%.

Canadian residential recurring revenue also increased to approximately $1.00 million, compared with approximately $858,000 in the prior year.

The Company continues to view recurring revenue as an important component of its business model and a foundation for longer-term revenue visibility.

Building the Next Phase of Nerds On Site

With the Company's core managed IT business demonstrating improved operating performance, management is increasingly focused on initiatives designed to broaden Nerds On Site's addressable market, deepen existing Client relationships and create additional recurring revenue opportunities.

Three areas are expected to be important to this next phase of development:

NOS Technical Services - Rebuilding the Growth Pipeline

NOS Technical Services entered Fiscal 2026 with significant opportunities in the U.S. government technology staffing market. During the fiscal year, however, anticipated business was cancelled or disrupted as a result of U.S. federal government spending reductions associated with the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”) initiatives.

The impact was particularly significant because NOS Technical Services was still in the early stages of developing its business and revenue base.

Management is now beginning to see pharmaceutical, commercial as well as some state-level technology staffing opportunities coming back online, creating the potential for NOS Technical Services to rebuild its pipeline and resume its growth strategy.

The Company believes the experience, relationships and infrastructure established by NOS Technical Services provide a foundation from which to pursue renewed opportunities as government technology spending and project activity normalize.

AI - Improving NOS Internally While Creating New Client Opportunities

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important component of the Company's technology strategy. Our prime objective is now, and always has been, the sanctity and security of our own, and our Clients', data. Our Sovereign Data CustodyTM process ensures this. Part of this process is our Private LLM-only commitment both internally and for all Client builds. This ensures no company data exposure or mixing of any sort with Public LLMs. Our award winning related party company ADAM Networks Pre-emptive Defensive Zero Trust is also a key element in this process.

NOS is developing and deploying AI initiatives across three complementary areas: improving internal automation, operating efficiency and productivity; enhancing Client identification, communications and marketing efforts; and developing new tailored, AI-enhanced solutions for SME Clients.

Internally, NOS will continue to use AI to improve the automation and productivity of its operating platform, administrative processes, Client relationship management and the Company's ability to extract actionable intelligence from its accumulated operating and Client data.

From a market-development perspective, AI is also being incorporated into the Company's efforts to identify Client needs, improve communications and create more relevant service opportunities.

Most importantly, NOS sees an opportunity to bring secure and practical AI capabilities directly to its SME Clients. Rather than approaching AI as a stand-alone technology product, the Company's strategy is to integrate AI with its existing managed IT, cybersecurity and technology-support relationships to deliver secure, tailored and practical AI-enhanced solutions appropriate to individual Client environments.

ClientCare + Nerds On Line - An Integrated Offering for SOHO and Home Clients

NOS is also bringing together NOS ClientCare and Nerds On Line offerings to create a more comprehensive service model for SOHO and residential Clients.

The strategy combines one of Nerds On Site's longstanding competitive strengths-local, on-site technology support-with the convenience and efficiency of remote technology support through Nerds On Line.

Under the combined model, Clients can receive remote assistance for issues that can be resolved quickly and efficiently online, while retaining access to a Nerd for on-site service when hands-on assistance is required.

Management believes this“remote when possible, on-site when needed” model can improve Client convenience, increase service efficiency and provide NOS with an opportunity to develop deeper and more recurring relationships with its SOHO and home Client base.

Creating Multiple Paths to Growth

Together, these initiatives complement the Company's established managed IT and cybersecurity operations and represent three distinct avenues for future development: renewed U.S. technical staffing opportunities, AI-enabled services and productivity improvements, and an integrated on-site/remote service model for SOHO and residential Clients.

“We believe the next phase of Nerds On Site is about building on the operating progress we demonstrated in Fiscal 2026,” said Charlie.“NOS Technical Services is beginning to see opportunities return; AI is creating opportunities both inside our Company and in the solutions we can deliver to Clients; and the combination of ClientCare and Nerds On Line gives us an opportunity to provide our SOHO and home Clients with the best of both worlds-remote support when possible and a Nerd on site when needed.”

Three-Year Revenue Progression

Fiscal 2026 continued the Company's recent revenue growth:

Fiscal Year Revenue Gross Profit

FY2024 $10.95M $2.80M

FY2025 $12.09M $3.24M

FY2026 $13.44M $3.42M

Revenue has therefore increased by approximately 23% over the two-year period from Fiscal 2024 to Fiscal 2026, while gross profit increased by approximately 22%.

Fiscal 2027 Priorities

Entering Fiscal 2027, management intends to remain focused on improving operating performance, disciplined expense and working-capital management, and expansion of recurring managed IT, cybersecurity and technical services revenue. These priorities are consistent with the Company's year-end financial statement disclosure.

The Company believes the improvements achieved during Fiscal 2026 provide a stronger operating foundation from which to pursue its next phase of growth.

“Fiscal 2026 was about proving that revenue growth and operating discipline can work together,” added Regan.“We enter Fiscal 2027 focused on converting that progress into sustained profitability, stronger cash generation and long-term shareholder value.”



About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc. provides managed information technology, cybersecurity, hardware, software and related support services to small and medium-sized businesses. The Company operates in Canada and the United States through its network of technology professionals and its centralized IAMANERD operating platform. The Company also operates Nerds On Site USA Inc. and, through that subsidiary, holds a 50.1% interest in NOS Technical Services Inc.

Nerds On Site's mission remains“Driving up the Pleasure, Productivity and Profitability of Technology in the lives of our SME and corporate Clients across Canada and the USA.”

For further information, please contact:

Charlie Regan

CEO

Nerds On Site Inc.

CSE: NERD | OTCQB: NOSUF

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, growth opportunities, expansion of recurring managed IT, cybersecurity and technical services revenue, operating performance, profitability, cash generation, new service offerings, market expansion and the Company's plans and objectives for Fiscal 2027 and beyond.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Company's MD&A similarly cautions that forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and should not be unduly relied upon.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

charles regan

NERDS ON SITE INC

+1 519-639-4382

email us here

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