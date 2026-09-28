Learn English Fast Launches Program With Bilingual Audiobooks In Nine Languages

Learning English with bilingual audiobooks and Verbiage songs for learning English

30 Verbs and pronouns bookshelf

Album cover Verbiage songs for learning English

Learn English Fast Calendar Student Tracking

Angeline Pompei Creator Of Learn English Fast

Angeline Pompei, TEFL English teacher, artist and Mensa member creates learning method "Look, Listen, Read Out-loud and write" great for visual learners

- Angeline Pompei

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Learn English Fast® has launched a structured English-learning program for adults combining bilingual audiobooks, bilingual learning materials, vocabulary activities, music, verb study and monthly progress tracking to encourage consistent, independent English practice.

Created by Canadian TEFL English teacher, artist and former aerospace engineer Angeline Pompei, the program is available in nine bilingual language combinations and is designed to help adults make English part of everyday life.

A central part of the program is Pompei's 30 Verbs and Pronouns course, which takes a slower, more visual approach to English grammar: one verb per week and one pronoun at a time. Within 30 Verbs and Pronouns, Pompei uses her“Look, Listen, Read Out Loud and Write” learning method.

Look at bilingual text and repeated sentence lines. Translation allows learners to understand meaning immediately, while repetition helps reinforce vocabulary and makes sentence structure and changes in English verb conjugation easier to recognize visually.

Listen to the bilingual audio while following the text to hear English pronunciation and connect the spoken language with its meaning.

Read Out Loud after listening to practice pronunciation and become more comfortable speaking the English sentences independently.

Write the sentences to reinforce vocabulary, sentence structure and spelling.

Repetition is intentional. Learners repeatedly see the same sentence patterns so they can compare how English changes across different verb forms instead of trying to memorize many conjugations at once.

Angeline Pompei developed the method after her own experience learning languages and finding it overwhelming to study multiple verbs, pronouns and conjugations simultaneously. Her approach breaks grammar into smaller pieces that can be repeated until the patterns become more familiar.

Beyond verb study, Learn English Fast® encourages adults to interact with English regularly through bilingual books and audiobooks, vocabulary word searches with bilingual audio, bilingual verb tables, journal writing and English-learning music.

The program is designed around consistency rather than long daily lessons. Adults have jobs, families and other responsibilities, so even on busy days, intentionally listening to a song, reviewing a few sentences or completing a short activity still counts as progress.

A monthly student-tracking calendar helps learners stay accountable by showing how consistently they are practicing throughout the month.

The bilingual audiobook program is offered for a one-time fee of $34.99 per language, while the PDF library is $24.99 per language.

Explore the Learn English Fast® bilingual programs to view available language combinations, learning materials and the monthly tracking calendar.

Angeline Pompei's music album Verbiage, Songs for learning English and bilingual books are available free through her personal website. Her album Verbiage uses songs built around English verbs, vocabulary and language patterns, giving learners another way to keep English present in their daily routine.

Learn English Fast® currently offers materials pairing English with Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Polish, Japanese, Korean and Tagalog.

The bilingual format is especially useful for independent learners because it allows them to understand meaning immediately and use bilingual audio to hear pronunciation without needing a teacher beside them during every study session.

Why Angeline Pompei Created Learn English Fast

Angeline Pompei's path to language education began outside the traditional language-learning industry. Originally trained as an aerospace engineer, she later became an entrepreneur, worked in marketing and the skincare industry, became a TEFL English teacher and began creating bilingual educational materials. Her own experience learning languages strongly influenced the materials she developed. She wanted translation readily available, audio that could be followed while reading, repetition, visual grammar patterns and resources that adults could use independently.

Her multicultural upbringing also influenced the project. Pompei is Canadian and of Italian, Chinese and Filipino heritage. Her mother was born and raised in the Philippines, and Pompei remembers childhood visits there, including watching her uncle spend hours peacefully singing karaoke on the island where her family grew up. Years later, music became part of her own approach to language learning. In her New to The Street interview featured on Bloomberg and Fox, Pompei discussed the Philippines as an example of the potential associated with widespread English ability. For her, the country demonstrates how speaking English alongside a native language can help people participate in international business and online work.

That idea later connected with experiences she had while travelling and meeting people from Latin America who had left their home countries to earn money and support their families. Some of the people she encountered were working without legal authorization and living apart from spouses, children, communities and their cultures. For many of those individuals, Pompei says, leaving home had not necessarily been the goal. Finding economic opportunity was. Those experiences led her to consider whether stronger English skills could give more people additional access to international and remote work while allowing those who wanted to remain closer to their families and communities to do so. Learn English Fast® does not present English as a solution to economic hardship. Pompei instead sees language as one practical skill that can potentially expand the range of opportunities available to adults.

Her experiences in engineering, entrepreneurship, marketing, teaching, music, language learning, travel and multicultural family life ultimately came together in Learn English Fast®.

Angeline Pompei

Learn English Fast with Angeline Inc.

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Interview of Angeline Featured on Bloomberg and New To The Street

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