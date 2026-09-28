Best SEO Companies for Lawyers

Digital Reference highlights founder Todd Stager and the firm's approach to building long-term search visibility for law firms.

- Todd Stager

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEO for Lawyers, LLC (LawSEO ) has been included in Digital Reference's“Best SEO Companies for Lawyers”, a guide published April 15, 2026 that profiles firms specializing in legal search marketing.

In its profile, Digital Reference points to LawSEO's authority-building strategies, understanding of Google algorithm behavior, and local and national SEO capabilities. The guide also features founder Todd Stager, describing his focus on technical SEO, site architecture, and content that helps law firms build a durable presence in search.

“Legal SEO is unforgiving. A law firm can publish hundreds of pages and still miss the clients it needs if its website structure, local presence, and authority are working against each other,” said Stager.“We focus on building those pieces together and measuring whether the work is creating meaningful opportunities for the firm.”

Digital Reference says its selection process considered company websites and services, founder thought leadership, client testimonials, market reputation, and expertise specific to legal SEO. Its guide includes providers from North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

LawSEO works with law firms on technical SEO, content strategy, local search, and online authority. The firm's approach is designed to help attorneys improve visibility where prospective clients search and connect marketing performance with qualified inquiries.

Read the Digital Reference guide:

About SEO for Lawyers, LLC

SEO for Lawyers, LLC, doing business as LawSEO, is a legal search marketing firm founded by Todd R. Stager. The company provides SEO strategy and related digital marketing services for law firms. Learn more at /.

Media Contact

Todd R. Stager

SEO for Lawyers, LLC

...

844-452-9736

TODD STAGER

SEO for Lawyers

+ +1 541-848-7978

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SEO for Lawyers LLC Named to Digital Reference's 'Best SEO Companies for Lawyers' Guide News Provided By SEO for Lawyers September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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