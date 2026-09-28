Congress Protests In Bengaluru Against Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Remarks

Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Monday against Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar over his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Party workers gathered at the protest site and raised slogans against Chandrasekhar, objecting to his comments on Gandhi.

Chandrasekhar's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Chandrasekhar, in a post on X on Sunday, alleged that Gandhi's politics was based on "lies, insults and divisiveness" and accused him of spreading misinformation against the BJP and its governments. "Rahul's politics since being thrown out by tired, angry voters in 2014 consists solely of and is built on lies, insults and divisiveness. His politics tears down the country and the country's institutions constantly, slanders and abuses our PM, uses lies about govt and BJP, spreads misinformation - all the while his party presides over epic corruption and malgovernance of UPA-era type in states they are in government," he said.

Chandrasekhar further said he had "absolutely no reservation or hesitation" in referring to Rahul Gandhi and his politics as "politics built on fraud and corruption".

"I have absolutely no reservation or hesitation in referring to Rahul and his politics as politics built on fraud and corruption and him as a fraud," Chandrasekhar said, adding this was even more true after Gandhi's "latest drama" referring to the Prime Minister and the Election Commission (EC) as "deshdrohis." "That is what should be condemned," he added.

He further cited the Election Commission's Saturday clarification as vindication, saying, "Any sensible person (non-Congress) will conclude the same - that Rahul is a fraud - after yesterday's very clear statement by @ECISVEEP. If you haven't read it, you should. Respect in politics has to be earned - through sincere hard work and service for the country. Throughout Rahul's dynasty-entitled "career", he has done neither."

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations and ECI's Rebuttal

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 26th September, had accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "match-fixing elections" after citing a Malayalam news channel report claiming that Kumar had approached former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest elections on a BJP ticket.

However, the ECI rejected the allegations and stated that decisions related to the SIR schedule were made with the "unanimous approval of the Commission". The poll body also clarified that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the Commission.

Gandhi had earlier demanded CEC Kumar's resignation and accused the poll body of failing to protect the electoral process, stating that those who attack votes and democratic institutions are "deshdrohis". (ANI)

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