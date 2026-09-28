Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Exposes DARK Side Of AI Deepfakes, 'They Should Be Put Behind Bars'

While artificial intelligence seems to be revolutionising the content creation process, according to Salman Khan, there seems to be a very fine line which one mustn't cross. In the recent edition of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, the Bollywood star took a dig at online trolls for the misuse of artificial intelligence, especially AI-created videos and the voices of famous personalities.

The actor shared that even he has been part of such AI-created videos being circulated on the internet. It wasn't just about people falling prey to the fake videos but the creators of such fake videos themselves.

'AI Can Make Anyone Say Anything', Salman Khan Explains

In the episode, Salman made it clear how easily a person's voice can be manipulated by AI and how a person can be shown to be saying something they have never even said before.

While those people who might not know the difference between an original video and an AI-created one might share the video thinking it to be real, Salman wondered why would someone create such content when they knew that it was all made up.

He stated that unless these people were dealt with harshly, it was not possible for them to give it up.

“They Should Be Put Behind Bars”

Salman took it one step ahead in his conversation and said that people who made such faked videos intentionally should be put behind bars. He also demanded that social media sites should be regulated and said that he was going to pursue the matter seriously.

These views have been expressed in light of the emergence of manipulated content of celebrities over the internet in recent times. Using AI technology, it becomes possible to replicate the looks and voices of any person.

It Is Not the First Time That Salman Has Faced This Problem

This is not the first time that Salman has come across such a problem. Back in December 2025, Salman approached the Delhi High Court for the protection of his personality and publicity rights against any unauthorized usage of his name, image, likeness, and voice.

Later, on the basis of his petition, the court granted interim protection and restrained the designated people from exploiting these features without his permission, using AI technology and others.

In making such remarks in his latest Bigg Boss 20 interview, Salman once again brings into light an issue that goes way beyond being an entertainment-related one-that of how artificial intelligence could confuse the boundary of reality and fabrication.