Why Did NKE, PEP, FRMI Stocks Dip To 52-Week Lows Last Week?



NKE stock fell 0.67% at close on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform.'

PEP stock slumped to a 52-week low during regular trading on Friday before recovering to close up 0.37% as rising input costs and slowing North American sales weighed on its shares. FRMI stock lost 0.66% at close on Friday as its pre-revenue status, massive cash burn, and ongoing dispute with former CEO Toby Neugebauer have triggered selloffs.

Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE), PepsiCo. Inc. (PEP), and Fermi LLC (FRMI) slumped to annual lows last week amid Wall Street caution and macroeconomic headwinds that weighed on the company's shares.

NKE stock fell 0.67% at close on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform.'

PEP stock slumped to a 52-week low during the regular trading session on Friday before recovering to close up 0.37%.

FRMI stock lost 0.66% at close on Friday as its pre-revenue status, massive cash burn, and ongoing dispute with former CEO Toby Neugebauer weighed on its shares.

Nike Slapped With Downgrade From BofA

NKE stock fell to a 52-week low of $35.22 on Friday, extending three consecutive days of declines, after BofA Securities downgraded the stock with a price target of $30, implying a 16% downside from its last close.

BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded Nike to Underperform, citing downside risk to earnings estimates, according to The Fly.

The analyst said it sees valuation risk and believes Nike's turnaround will take longer than expected.

The firm cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share estimates by 11% and 12%, respectively, and now expects sales declines through FY27. The firm also noted that its FY27 EPS forecast is 14% below Visible Alpha consensus.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NKE stock slipped from 'bullish' to 'neutral' territory over 24 hours. NKE stock is down more than 43% in 2026.

Pepsi Slumps On Rising Input Costs, Slowing North American Sales

PEP stock fell to a 52-week low of $126.90 on Friday, but closed in the green, reversing two days of declines.

The beverage and snacks stock has faced pressure in 2026 as weak demand has weighed on its North American business. Additionally, rising input costs, including higher prices for commodities, packaging, transportation, and other operating expenses, have also been significant headwinds for the stock.

In its second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings results, PepsiCo's North America revenue fell 2% organically, while volume was flat. However, the company's total organic revenue rose 2.4% globally.

The higher cost environment has squeezed margins and prompted PepsiCo to retreat from some earlier snack price cuts and consider price increases on brands including Doritos, Ruffles and Lay's.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PEP stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have fallen more than 9% so far this year.

Fermi Struggles With Massive Cash Burn, Disputes With Former CEO

FRMI stock fell to an annual low of $4.43 on Friday, extending to a third consecutive day of declines.

Fermi has struggled with its pre-revenue status and massive cash burn in recent quarters. In Q2 2026, Fermi spent $25.8 million in cash from operations and another $185 million on property, plant and equipment.

Meanwhile, the company has also been embroiled in disputes with former CEO and largest shareholder Neugebauer, who has escalated a corporate-governance battle after the company removed him as CEO in April and subsequently ousted him from the board.

Neugebauer has since sought shareholder support to reshape the board and explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. Most recently, he sued three Fermi directors, alleging they coordinated efforts to consolidate control and limit shareholder rights.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FRMI stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing. FRMI stock has declined nearly 49% year to date.

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