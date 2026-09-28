Inside Ranbir Kapoor's PHOTOS Rs. 250 Crore Krishna Raj Bungalow: A Look At His Lavish Mumbai Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill blends Kapoor family legacy with modern luxury. From its six-storey design to warm interiors, the new home offers a glimpse into their private family life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new home has been one of Bollywood's most closely watched celebrity properties. After years of construction and renovation, the couple moved into the six-storey Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill in November 2025. The residence stands on the site associated with Ranbir's family and carries a strong emotional connection to the Kapoor legacy.

The bungalow is named Krishna Raj, after Ranbir's grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. The property was part of the Kapoor family's long-standing presence in Pali Hill and was later inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Its reconstruction transformed the old family property into a contemporary multi-storey residence.

The new Krishna Raj bungalow reportedly has six storeys and a modern grey-and-off-white exterior. Long balconies, large windows and greenery feature prominently across the façade, creating a contemporary look while retaining a residential, family-home feel. The property has been widely reported as having an estimated value of around ₹250 crore.

While the family has kept much of the home private, glimpses shared through social media and media reports show a warm design language. Large glass windows allow plenty of natural light, while marble-finished floors, neutral walls, plants and Indian-inspired decorative elements add character to the interiors.

A Special Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

One of the most emotional details associated with the house is its connection to the late Rishi Kapoor. Images from the residence have shown a photograph of the veteran actor, with Ranbir, Neetu and Alia seen paying tribute to him. The detail adds a deeply personal layer to what is otherwise a highly luxurious property.

Ranbir and Alia moved into the bungalow with their daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor. The home has since become the setting for family occasions, including their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there in September 2026. During the festivities, the family even allowed photographers a rare glimpse inside the residence.

What Happened To Ranbir's Vastu Apartment?

Before moving to Krishna Raj, Ranbir and Alia lived in the Vastu apartment in Pali Hill. Ranbir purchased the approximately 2,460-square-foot apartment in 2016, with interiors designed by Gauri Khan. In May 2026, the property was leased to a new tenant for a reported ₹11 lakh per month, according to property documents cited by NDTV Profit.