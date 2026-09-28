Airwheel Smart Electric Cabin Suitcase Wins 2026 Iluxury Awards For SE3SX 20Inch Rideable AI Wheel Boarding Carry-On Hand Travel Scooter Luxury Luggage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel, an intelligent mobility technology brand, today announced that its flagship Airwheel SE3SX smart riding cabin suitcase has been recognized at the 2026 iLuxury Awards, receiving the "Best Luxury Tech and Gadgets – Best Luxury Tech for Travel " award.

The award-winning rideable carry-on combines intelligent mobility, flagship engineering, and premium industrial design for the next generation of travel.When travel becomes about more than simply reaching a destination-when the journey itself becomes part of the experience-the definition of premium travel equipment begins to evolve.









The recognition highlights the SE3SX's combination of intelligent mobility, connected technology, premium materials, and futuristic industrial design, reflecting a broader shift in how technology is being integrated into the luxury travel experience.

Rather than treating luggage as a passive container, Airwheel approaches the suitcase as an active part of the journey-one that can carry belongings, provide powered mobility, connect with digital devices, and adapt to different travel scenarios.

iLuxury Awards: Where Luxury Meets Technology

The iLuxury Awards, founded by the International Awards Associate (IAA), recognizes innovation across luxury products, design, technology, and lifestyle.

The program highlights products that bring together aesthetic refinement, technological innovation, craftsmanship, and practical value. For Airwheel, the SE3SX recognition reflects the growing convergence of luxury design and intelligent mobility.

The award also arrives as the global luggage category moves beyond traditional considerations such as capacity, materials, and appearance. Connected functionality, electric mobility, human-machine interaction, and personalized experiences are becoming increasingly relevant to the next generation of premium travel products.









Beyond the Suitcase: Intelligent Mobility for the Journey

For generations, the suitcase has served one fundamental purpose: carrying belongings from one destination to another.

Airwheel is exploring a different possibility.

The SE3SX combines luggage storage with an integrated electric drive system, allowing travelers to switch between riding and conventional rolling modes according to the environment.

This makes the product particularly relevant to travel scenarios that involve long distances on foot, including airport terminals, railway stations, exhibition complexes, and large commercial spaces.

The concept is straightforward: instead of simply pulling luggage behind them, travelers can use the suitcase itself as part of their mobility experience.

In this sense, the SE3SX represents a broader transition from traditional luggage toward Smart Luggage, Electric Suitcases, and Rideable Cabin Suitcases.

Flagship Engineering, Designed Around the Traveler

The SE3SX combines a 20-inch cabin-oriented form factor with an integrated electric mobility system.

The suitcase measures 530 × 360 × 236 mm, offers approximately 20 liters of storage, and weighs about 6.6 kg. It supports a maximum load of 95 kg and reaches a top riding speed of 9.9 km/h.

Its propulsion system combines a 230W motorized front wheel with rear auxiliary wheels to support both riding stability and conventional rolling. The system is designed for controlled movement across suitable travel environments, while the suitcase can return to conventional pull-behind use when riding is not appropriate.

The exterior combines a high-strength ABS+PC shell with an aluminum alloy frame, balancing structural strength with a premium, lightweight form. A TSA combination lock supports international travel, while a built-in USB output provides convenient charging for compatible personal devices.

The SE3SX uses a 73.26Wh detachable lithium battery, designed around applicable air-travel battery requirements.









Technology That Stays Out of the Way

For a premium smart product, technology is most effective when it feels natural.

The SE3SX integrates physical controls with the Airwheel companion app, giving users different ways to interact with the suitcase depending on the situation.

Its smart connectivity also includes native support for Apple Find My, allowing compatible Apple devices to help locate the suitcase.

This combination of electric mobility and digital connectivity expands the role of luggage beyond physical storage. The suitcase becomes part of the traveler's connected device ecosystem, linking movement, location, and interaction within a single product.

From long airport concourses to short-distance transfers, the objective is not simply to make luggage faster. It is to make movement with luggage more effortless.

A Portfolio Built Around Intelligent Travel

The SE3SX represents Airwheel's flagship approach to premium intelligent travel, but it is part of a broader product portfolio developed for different users and travel scenarios.

Airwheel SE3SX Cabin Suitcase - The flagship smart cabin suitcase and 2026 iLuxury Awards recipient, combining electric mobility, connected functions, Apple Find My, and premium industrial design.

Airwheel SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase - A next-generation intelligent model that explores automated mechanical deployment, smart interaction, and a more integrated AI-oriented travel experience.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase - Designed around frequent airport and railway travel, combining compact dimensions, powered mobility, and connected smart functions.

Airwheel SE3MiniT Electric Hand Suitcase - A more compact and lightweight interpretation of rideable luggage, designed for short trips and everyday mobility.

Airwheel SE3T Ai Wheel Suitcase - A larger-format smart electric suitcase developed for travelers who need greater capacity for longer journeys and family travel.

Airwheel SQ3S Kids Suitcase - A smart rideable suitcase designed for younger travelers, bringing intelligent mobility and travel entertainment into the family journey.

Across the portfolio, Airwheel continues to develop technologies spanning electric drive systems, motion control, intelligent sensing, structural engineering, and connected interaction.

The result is not a single definition of smart luggage, but a product ecosystem designed around different forms of travel.

From High-End Technology to a High-End Lifestyle

The evolution of intelligent luggage is also reflected in where these products are being introduced.

Airwheel has expanded its premium retail presence into high-end commercial destinations including SKP, IFC, and MixC, bringing intelligent travel products into environments traditionally associated with luxury fashion, premium consumer electronics, and sophisticated lifestyle products.

The significance goes beyond retail.

As smart luggage enters high-end commercial spaces, the category itself begins to move from conventional travel goods toward technology-enabled lifestyle products.

The modern luxury suitcase is no longer defined solely by leather, metal, craftsmanship, or brand heritage. Increasingly, its value can also be expressed through intelligent interaction, mobility, connectivity, and the quality of the experience it creates.

Technology Built for Long-Term Innovation

Behind the evolution of Airwheel's smart mobility products is a technology foundation developed over more than a decade.

Airwheel's intelligent riding products are distributed across 68 countries and more than 4,600 retail terminals, while the company has accumulated more than 600 patents worldwide covering areas including motion control, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing, and lightweight structural design.

The company has also received recognition from a range of international design and innovation programs. In 2026, the SE3SX received the iLuxury Awards recognition alongside other international distinctions, including a TITAN Innovation Award Platinum and WGA Wonder Global Design Award Silver, while other Airwheel models have received additional international design honors.

Together, these developments reflect a sustained effort to bring engineering, industrial design, and intelligent interaction into a category that has remained largely unchanged for decades.

The Next Chapter of Intelligent Travel

The evolution of travel equipment is no longer simply about making luggage lighter, larger, or more durable.

The next generation is increasingly about making it more intelligent, more connected, and more responsive to the way people actually travel.

The Airwheel SE3SX represents one expression of that transition-from traditional luggage to smart mobility, and from passive storage to active participation in the journey.

As Airwheel continues to develop products spanning AI Suitcases, Luxury Suitcases, Smart Suitcases, Cabin Suitcases, and Rideable Electric Luggage, the company is exploring a broader vision of intelligent travel in which technology becomes an almost invisible part of the experience.

The destination may remain the same.

But the journey is becoming something entirely different.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is an intelligent mobility technology brand focused on smart travel and personal mobility. Its product portfolio spans smart rideable suitcases, electric luggage, intelligent mobility products, and related connected travel technologies.

By combining electric drive systems, intelligent controls, digital connectivity, and industrial design, Airwheel develops products designed to make everyday movement more intuitive, efficient, and engaging.

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