Shenghao Milly E03 Launches With Unpainted Resilient Body, Setting A New Standard For Family Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jining, China, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 23, Shenghao held a new product launch at Xueye Lake in Jinan, officially unveiling the latest addition to the Milly family-the Milly E03 smart family mobility vehicle. Under the theme“Compact, Quick, Agile and Stable-Mobility with Style,” the E03 introduces an unpainted resilient body solution to the category for the first time, alongside comprehensive upgrades in storage, performance, intelligence, safety and comfort.









Nearly 100,000 Real-World Choices Define the Family Mobility Category

At the launch event, Shenghao announced that cumulative sales of its family mobility vehicles, led by the Milly E01, have approached 100,000 units. Behind these nearly 100,000 purchases is the trust of families using the vehicles for morning commutes, neighborhood travel and school runs.

Shenghao noted that feedback from nearly 100,000 families demonstrates that this type of vehicle is not a compromise, but a genuine mobility need for Chinese households. The Milly E03 was developed from these real-world insights, delivering a comprehensive upgrade from materials to user experience.









European Design Thinking × Chinese Insight: Making Mobility More Appealing from the Materials Up

In recent years, compact urban vehicles such as the Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino have attracted growing attention in European cities. Their key inspiration lies not in a particular design or color, but in the fact that they are not simply smaller versions of conventional cars. Their structure, materials, colors and usage scenarios form a distinct product language of their own.

However, faced with crowded school entrances, narrow residential gates, short-term parking near supermarkets and slippery roads on rainy days, Shenghao did not simply replicate European microcar designs. Instead, it adopted the underlying design approach and reinterpreted it around the real-life needs of Chinese families, creating a solution better suited to everyday local mobility.

Unpainted Resilient Body: Letting the Material Define the Design

One of the Milly E03's most notable innovations is its unpainted resilient body. By eliminating conventional paint processes, the material retains its natural matte finish, creating a distinctive premium appearance. Under engineered test conditions simulating everyday pressure and minor impacts, the material demonstrates deformation absorption and rebound performance, helping reduce concerns over everyday bumps and tight parking situations.

The unpainted resilient body also eliminates conventional painting processes and, as a thermoplastic material, offers a pathway for recycling and reuse. Shenghao aims to make a more practical contribution to greener mobility, starting with the vehicle body itself.

Compact, Quick, Agile and Stable: Four Core Capabilities Upgraded

Compact: Small in size, generous in storage. With a width of just over one meter, the E03 easily handles narrow roads, residential gates and short-term neighborhood parking. The cabin features divided storage areas, multifunctional compartments and one-touch concealed hooks, making everyday preparation more convenient.

Quick: Ready when the family is. Powered by a 1,500W magnetic-drive ultra-quiet motor, the E03 accelerates from 0 to 30 km/h in approximately 8 seconds under specified test conditions and can handle gradients of up to 20%, even when fully loaded.

Agile: Smarter control with fewer steps. Equipped with Shenghao's independently developed Lingxi Smart Control System 2.0, the E03 supports automatic keyless unlocking, remote vehicle locating via app, remote repositioning, digital key sharing and electronic geofencing.

Stable: Greater confidence on every journey. The E03 features SSS Rapid Stop Technology, reducing braking distance by 1.07 meters, improving braking response by 50% and reducing required braking force by 45%. Automotive-grade front and rear tires, front hydraulic and rear composite suspension, and a laminated double-layer windshield further enhance safety for family travel.

Visible Smart Safety: 360° Driver Assistance and Automotive-Grade Connectivity

The Milly E03 also upgrades its 360° driver assistance system and in-vehicle connectivity. Features include a 360° panoramic view, collision warning, overtaking alerts in the side mirrors and an integrated dashcam.

A 9.3-inch floating touchscreen supports smartphone projection across Apple, HarmonyOS and Android platforms. Interior ambient lighting further enhances the cabin experience, combining driving safety, multimedia interaction and comfort in everyday family use.









Six Expressive Colors, Led by Glacier Blue

Color reflects the mood of every journey. The Milly E03 is available in six body colors: Puff Yellow, Peach Mist Pink, Fresh Green, Latte Brown, Plum Red and Glacier Blue.

The signature Glacier Blue features a subtle gray undertone with a clean, contemporary feel. Paired with an ice-cream-white roof and the body's natural matte texture, it reflects the same broader aesthetic trend seen in the glacier-inspired finishes of Apple's latest smartphones.

The colors are neither identical nor imitative. Rather, two different product categories have independently responded to the same design trend: light, clean, restrained and subtly futuristic. The Milly E03 brings this color and material aesthetic into everyday family mobility, allowing the vehicle to serve not only as transportation, but also as a form of personal expression-much like consumer electronics or everyday fashion.

Four Versions to Meet Diverse Family Mobility Needs

The Milly E03 is available in four versions: Standard, Pro, Pro with built-in air conditioning, and Ultra, covering needs ranging from basic daily transportation to enhanced comfort, smart features and premium personalization.









The Milly E03 Pro with built-in air conditioning also introduces what Shenghao describes as the industry's first personalized optional-equipment service. Users can select configurations based on their actual usage needs, creating a vehicle better suited to their individual lifestyles.

Advancing the Smart Family Mobility Category

The launch of the Milly E03 marks Shenghao's move beyond basic transportation needs such as mobility, seating and weather protection. By integrating material aesthetics, smart technology and scenario-based design into family travel, the company aims to give compact mobility vehicles a more complete product identity and a stronger sense of everyday quality.









Built on insights gained from nearly 100,000 real-world journeys, the Milly E03 reflects Shenghao's understanding of short-distance mobility needs among Chinese families. It addresses a broader industry question: what should a family mobility vehicle designed for everyday life look like?

As stated at the close of the launch event: make every journey more effortless, and make every everyday moment worth enjoying.

CONTACT: Gordon Cheung...