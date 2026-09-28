Other World Computing (OWC) To Showcase Unparalleled Roster Of Memory Cards And Readers, Storage, And Connectivity Innovations At CABSAT 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees from Across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia to See How OWC Solutions Streamline Workflows for Filmmakers, Editors, DITs, Content Creators, and Other Media and Entertainment Professionals

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC ®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will exhibit a wide range of its world-class memory cards & readers, storage, and connectivity solutions at the upcoming CABSAT 2026, taking place October 5-7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, South Halls, Expo City.

Visitors to OWC Booth: Stand No- H2-B57, S15, will have the opportunity to see firsthand how OWC's memory cards and readers, storage, and connectivity solutions streamline workflows for filmmakers, editors, DITs, content creators, and other media and entertainment professionals. Products that will be showcased include:

OWC Memory Cards & Readers



OWC Atlas V90 Memory Cards - High-performance, highest quality memory cards for advanced photography and video recording at maximum camera settings

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type A Memory Cards - High-performance, highest quality memory card for ingesting up to 2x faster with your Sony Alpha and FX cameras

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type B Memory Cards - Cost-effective, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding needs of professional photographers and the most common use cases of professional filmmakers

OWC Atlas CFexpress Card Reader for Type B and A - Ultra-fast compact USB4 (40Gb/s) CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader for creative professionals - includes Type A to B adapter for fast ingest of Type A cards

OWC Atlas Dual CFexpress + SD Card Reader - Dual-slot CFexpress Type B and SDXC UHS-II Card Reader OWC Atlas Dual SD Card Reader - Dual-slot SDXC UHS-II card reader

OWC Storage Solutions



OWC Envoy Ultra - First and fastest Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD, available in 2TB, 4TB, and a new category-defining 8TB capacity

OWC ThunderBlade X12 - Fastest and highest capacity production shuttle and editing RAID SSD in the universe

OWC Express 4M2 Ultra - Thunderbolt 5 (80Gb/s) NVMe RAID storage solution, pre-configured with SoftRAID in 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, and 32TB capacities – also available as a bare enclosure for building your own configuration

OWC Express 1M2 80G - Supremely fast, widely compatible, and highly portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron - Fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available. It's crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds

OWC Thunderbay Series - delivers where it matters most: massive capacity, dependable performance, and cost-effective storage for large and growing data needs

OWC Gemini - All-in-one solution to organize your digital life with up to 48TB of storage combined with complete docking connectivity; two drive bays and seven ports transform your notebook into a full workstation with one cable

OWC Jellyfish Nomad - Fastest, smallest, and most user-friendly mobile NAS on the planet, designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams OWC Archive Pro - Thunderbolt 40Gb/s LTO 7/8/9 tape archiving system for DITs, post facilities, and production companies, storing up to 45TB compressed per tape with a 30-year lifespan, no ongoing cloud costs, and Netflix-compliant archival workflows

OWC Connectivity Solutions



OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub - Compact port expansion hub that turns one Thunderbolt 5 connection on your computer into multiple high-speed ports

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock - All-in-one command center for eliminating cables, expanding ports, and maximizing performance at your desk

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10Gb/E Network Dock - High-end network + connectivity docking station built for professionals who need serious network speed Thunderbolt 5 Cables (2M) - Fastest, most compatible cable for connecting today's, tomorrow's, and yesterday's Thunderbolt and USB-C devices

“Media professionals are working with more data, higher resolutions, and tighter production schedules than ever before, and they need technology that keeps up without getting in the way,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC).“At CABSAT, we're excited to show how OWC solutions support the entire creative workflow - from capturing content in the field and ingesting it at high speed to editing, storing, protecting, and sharing it.” He continued,“Whether you're an independent creator or part of a large production team, our goal is simple... give you the performance, reliability, and flexibility you need whenever and wherever you are – so you can just focus on creating your great work.”

CABSAT is one of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia's most prestigious events for broadcast, satellite, digital entertainment, and media technology. To learn more and register to attend, please visit: .

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC ®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit . OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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