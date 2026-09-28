VSMC Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its First 300Mm Fab In Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Pte. Ltd. (VSMC), the joint venture established in September 2024 by Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS, TPEx: 5347) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP, NASDAQ: NXPI), today marked the grand opening of its first 12-inch (300mm) fab in Tampines, Singapore.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry); Mr. Png Cheong Boon, Chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); and Ms. Jacqueline Poh, Chief Executive Officer of JTC Corporation. Representatives from TSMC and other valued partners, along with customers, suppliers, industry associations, and government agencies were also present. Together with management teams from VSMC, VIS, and NXP, guests gathered to celebrate the opening of the new facility. With construction now complete, the fab has entered the risk production stage, with volume production scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Established in 2024, VSMC held a groundbreaking ceremony in December of the same year. Following 22 months of construction, the fab successfully processed its first sample lot, achieving yields above 99%, and remains on track to begin volume production as scheduled. The fab will support process technologies ranging from 130nm to 40nm for mixed-signal, power management, analog, and interposer applications serving the high-performance computing (HPC), mobile, automotive, industrial, and consumer end markets.

The fab adopts a fully automated smart manufacturing model, integrating artificial intelligence and digital management technologies to continuously enhance operational efficiency and customer service quality. At full capacity by 2029, the fab is expected to produce approximately 44,000 12-inch wafers per month, create around 1,600 jobs, and further strengthen Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem while creating new opportunities for collaboration and support long-term economic growth for the region's high-tech industries.

"Today's opening ceremony marks a significant milestone for VSMC and reflects VIS' long-term commitment to deepening its presence in Singapore while expanding its global footprint," said VSMC and VIS Chairman Leuh Fang. "Since establishing the joint venture in 2024, we have worked closely with NXP Semiconductors and our partners to complete construction of our first 12-inch fab. With the fab now officially operational, we will be better positioned to meet our customers' growing demand for specialty IC manufacturing, further strengthen the resilience of the global semiconductor supply chain, and contribute to the continued growth of Singapore's high-tech industry and semiconductor ecosystem."

“The VSMC joint venture fab marks an important milestone in further strengthening NXP's manufacturing base and assurance to support long-term customer demand,” said Rafael Sotomayor, President and Chief Executive Officer of NXP.“Building on decades of operations and investment in Singapore, VSMC enhances our geographic resilience, supply control, and cost competitiveness, while advancing our differentiated hybrid manufacturing strategy. Our planned manufacturing capacity at VSMC remains unchanged, helping us drive sustainable growth and deliver the innovative technologies that are enabling the next generation of intelligent edge and Physical AI systems.”

Ms. Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), said:“VSMC's fab reflects the strong confidence that global companies continue to place in Singapore as a global node for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor value chain. Beyond adding new capabilities and capacity to Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem, VSMC's collaborations with our institutes of higher learning will equip our local workforce to contribute to technologies that shape industries and trends. VSMC's efforts across carbon abatement, energy efficiency and water recycling reflects its ongoing commitment to more sustainable manufacturing practices in Singapore.”

VSMC is committed to advancing sustainability and developing future talent. The fab was designed and constructed in accordance with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and Singapore's Green Mark standards. By incorporating renewable energy solutions and embracing green manufacturing practices, VSMC continues to improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Through these efforts, VSMC is progressing toward its goal of operating a fab that delivers manufacturing excellence while upholding environmental responsibility. In addition, VSMC is actively strengthening industry-academia collaboration. The company has signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with leading universities in Singapore and is cultivating semiconductor talent through internship and professional training programs, helping build a sustainable pipeline of semiconductor talent for the industry's future growth.

About VSMC

VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Pte. Ltd. (VSMC) is a specialty semiconductor foundry joint venture established by Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS, TPEx 5347) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP, NASDAQ: NXPI) in September 2024. Based in Singapore, VSMC provides specialty foundry services on 12-inch wafers, supporting mixed-signal, power management, analog, and interposer technologies for automotive, industrial, consumer, mobile, and high-performance computing applications. VSMC's first fab is located in Tampines, Singapore, and is designed to deliver high-quality manufacturing solutions to customers worldwide.

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