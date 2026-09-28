7Rivers Announces Ben Kerford As Chief Executive Officer To Lead The Next Era Of AI-First Transformation

Ben Kerford named 7Rivers CEO

7Rivers, an AI-first consultancy helping organizations harness data and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes, named Ben Kerford Chief Executive Officer.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 7Rivers, an AI first consultancy helping organizations harness the power of data and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes, today announced that Ben Kerford has been named Chief Executive Officer. Kerford succeeds 7Rivers Founder Paul Stillmank, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.The leadership transition marks a natural next phase for 7Rivers as the company continues to scale its business, deepen its relationship with Snowflake, and expand its capabilities across data and AI. Since joining 7Rivers as President in 2024, Kerford has taken on broad responsibility across the organization and played a central role in shaping the company's strategy, growth, and operations.“Ben has played an instrumental role in building 7Rivers into the company it is today,” said Paul Stillmank, Founder and Board Chairman of 7Rivers.“He understands our vision, our clients, and what makes this team special. As we enter our next phase of growth, this transition creates the right leadership structure to build on our momentum and continue scaling what we have created. I have tremendous confidence in Ben and look forward to continuing to work alongside him as Chairman.”As President, Kerford has led sales and marketing, service delivery, and financial operations while helping 7Rivers scale its organization, expand its client portfolio, and strengthen its position within the Snowflake ecosystem. During that time, 7Rivers advanced to Snowflake Elite Partner status, expanded its AI capabilities, developed key accelerators, launched applications on Snowflake Marketplace, and continued investing in its Data NativeTM model to help clients turn modern data foundations into intelligence, action, and measurable business outcomes.“I'm incredibly grateful to Paul and the 7Rivers Board of Directors for their trust, leadership, and the opportunity to take on this role,” said Kerford.“We've built something special at 7Rivers, with an exceptional team, a strong relationship with Snowflake, and a clear vision for how data and AI can create meaningful business value. I'm excited to build on that foundation and lead 7Rivers into this next phase while staying focused on what has driven us from the beginning, our people, our clients, and delivering real outcomes.”As Board Chairman, Stillmank will remain actively engaged in the strategic direction of 7Rivers, working alongside Kerford and the Board as the company continues to pursue new growth opportunities. The transition provides continuity in the company's vision while positioning Kerford to lead the next stage of 7Rivers' evolution.Kerford brings 20 years of experience building and leading technology consulting organizations. Prior to 7Rivers, his career included leadership roles at 7Summits, Johnson Controls, and Accenture, where he developed extensive experience helping organizations navigate technology transformation and translate complex business challenges into scalable solutions.Since its founding in July 2023, 7Rivers has experienced rapid growth, expanding its capabilities across data modernization and AI while advancing through the Snowflake Partner Network to achieve Elite Partner status. At the center of that growth is a differentiated approach focused on connecting technology investments to tangible business outcomes.“As AI changes how organizations operate, compete, and grow, we see an incredible opportunity ahead,” said Kerford.“Our focus is helping clients move beyond experimentation and put AI to work across their businesses. We have the people, capabilities, and foundation to make that real, and I'm excited about where this next current takes us.”About 7Rivers7Rivers' mission is to empower businesses to unlock the transformative potential of data and AI, driving unprecedented success for organizations and their teams. We support business leaders in realizing the full potential of their data through cutting-edge data modernization, advanced data science, and state-of-the-art AI solutions.As a proud Snowflake Elite Partner, we specialize in turning raw data into actionable insights that deliver tangible impact. From establishing an AI-powered data foundation to identifying high-value use cases and deploying Enterprise LLM solutions and Data Nativeapplications, 7Rivers is dedicated to guiding organizations through the complexities of today's dynamic landscape and helping them evolve into augmented enterprises.Discover how 7Rivers can elevate your data strategy and deliver business outcomes at 7riversinc.Media Contact:Jessica EmhoffVP, Marketing7Rivers Inc.Email: emhoff@7riversinc

Jessica Emhoff

7Rivers

+1 201-755-7119

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7Rivers Announces Ben Kerford as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Next Era of AI-First Transformation News Provided By 7Rivers September 28, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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