Branch To Hope Launches Its Daily Prayer And Habit-Building App In The UK

An overview of Branch to Hope

The Branch To Hope app brings a 1:11 daily prayer pause, Scripture reflection and habit-building challenges to UK users as part of the organization's EU launch

- Bobbie CoxGRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branch To Hope, a faith-based organization known for its Fruit of the Spirit-centered resources, announces the expansion of its mobile app to the United Kingdom this September. The launch marks the organization's first step into the European market, following sustained engagement with the app across the United States.The Branch To Hope app is built around a daily rhythm rooted in Galatians 5:22-23. Its "Wear the COLOR. Walk the WORD." framework pairs a Color of the Day with a corresponding fruit of the Spirit - love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control - offering a practical, repeatable way to engage with Scripture.Each day, the app delivers a 1:11 Pause + Pray notification, prompting users to pause for prayer at 1:11pm. This is paired with a Scripture Whisper, a verse selected to align with that day's theme, and a Mini-Message of Encouragement intended to offer a brief, uplifting reflection. A Color of the Day Challenge then invites users to engage creatively with that day's fruit of the Spirit through a habit, an action or a shared reflection.The app also tracks progress through structured courses and allows users to look back on previous days' themes and community activity, giving the daily rhythm a sense of continuity over time."Our mission is simple: To help people intentionally live out the Fruit of the Spirit every day through practical habits rooted in God's Word," said Bobbie Cox, founder of Branch To Hope."The app is where the movement really comes alive day to day," Cox added. "When someone gets that 1:11 prayer nudge or opens their Scripture Whisper in the morning, we want them to feel like a friend just reached out, reminding them that growth doesn't happen all at once, it happens one small, faithful habit at a time."Alongside its devotional features, the app includes access to the Branch To Hope shop, allowing users to browse and purchase the organization's range of faith-based products, including apparel, candles, totes and devotional materials, directly from a phone or tablet. For UK users, the app's daily features and the shop's UK launch arrive together as a single, connected experience.Branch To Hope's leadership said the UK expansion reflects growing interest in the app and its wider movement from audiences outside the United States, and that further European markets may follow depending on response.Download the Branch to Hope app on the App Store or Google Play or learn more at branchtohopeAbout Branch To HopeBranch To Hope creates faith-based tools that help people practice the Fruit of the Spirit through prayer, Scripture, color reminders and intentional daily actions. Its resources connect a mobile app, a physical product shop, and a growing Ambassador community, with the shared aim of helping people build lasting habits rooted in God's Word.

Ashley Cox

Branch to Hope

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Branch To Hope Launches Its Daily Prayer and Habit-Building App in the UK News Provided By Branch to Hope, LLC September 28, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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