Clouds, Chance Of Rain In North Monday Ahead Of Cooler Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- Clouds and a chance of light rain in the far north will accompany moderate weather across most regions on Monday, ahead of a cooler, more humid spell that will push temperatures below seasonal averages on Tuesday.

The Jordan Meteorological Department said low clouds will appear on Monday, with light showers possible in the far north during the morning hours. Westerly winds will be moderate, picking up at times.

Temperatures will remain comfortable across the highlands and plains, reaching 29 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, 27 C in West Amman, 25 C in the northern highlands and 26 C in the Sharah highlands.

A different picture will prevail in the country's warmer areas. The Badia will be relatively hot at 34 C, while temperatures will climb to 37 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea and 38 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba.

Monday's conditions will give way to a cooler pattern on Tuesday as a mild, humid air mass moves in, lowering temperatures to 3–4 C below seasonal averages.

Clouds will increase, particularly across northern and central regions, while another round of light morning showers remains possible in the far north. Pleasant conditions are forecast across most of the country, although the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will remain relatively hot.

The cooler weather will hold on Wednesday, followed by a further slight decline in temperatures on Thursday. Pleasant conditions will continue across most regions through the period, accompanied by low clouds and occasionally active northwesterly winds.

//Petra// RZ