FIR Against Woman For False Communal Claims On Yamuna Bus Fire

A motorcycle caught fire near 1050 Chauraha in Lucknow on Monday, prompting fire brigade teams to rush to the spot and douse the flames. Firefighters reached the location after receiving information about the incident and successfully brought the fire under control. No further details regarding the cause of the fire or any casualties were immediately available.

FIR Over Misleading Posts on Yamuna Bus Fire

In a separate incident, an FIR has been registered on Saturday against a woman for allegedly spreading misleading information and attempting to give a communal angle to the Yamuna Expressway bus fire incident, which claimed nine lives, police said. The case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, posted with the media cell.

According to the complaint, the woman allegedly shared pictures and videos of the bus fire incident along with misleading claims, stating that the bus was set ablaze by BJP and RSS members, targeting the minority communities. Police said the claims were false and misleading and that such posts could create fear, anger and distrust among people towards the administration. The police added that the post could have affected public peace and law and order.

Following the registration of the FIR, the woman deleted the post from X and issued an apology, stating that the tweet was uploaded mistakenly. The Cyber Crime Police Station has started an investigation into the matter.

Yamuna Bus Fire Investigation Update

The Yamuna Expressway bus fire incident in Greater Noida had claimed the lives of nine people. Earlier, on September 24, three accused, including two drivers and a conductor, in the Greater Noida sleeper bus fire case were produced before the District and Sessions Court in Surajpur and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The arrested drivers were accused of allegedly smoking inside the bus before the incident. However, while being taken to court, the drivers denied the allegations. "No, this is wrong. We don't smoke at all," the accused drivers said in response to the allegations.

The case pertains to a sleeper bus fire incident in Greater Noida that led to casualties and triggered an investigation by the police. The police had arrested the two drivers and a conductor in connection with the incident investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

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