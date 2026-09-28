Sharad Pawar Seeks Complete Loan Waiver For Drought-Hit Farmers

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar submitted a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, putting forward 17 demands for providing immediate relief for drought-affected farmers, agricultural labourers, and rural citizens in the state.

Comprehensive Financial Relief Demanded

In the letter, Pawar demanded a waiver of loans taken for agriculture and agribusiness from cooperative banks, nationalised banks, urban cooperative banks, and credit societies. "Loans taken by farmers for agriculture and allied activities from cooperative banks, nationalized banks, cooperative urban banks, and credit societies, as well as personal loans from Social Justice, Minority, and Tribal Welfare departments, loans taken for orchards, and loans taken by women's self-help groups (SHGs) since the date of loan waiver till date should be completely waived," Pawar said in the letter.

He also sought a waiver of land revenue and agricultural electricity bills, along with the provision of 25 kg free grain per family and direct financial assistance for affected people. "Complete land revenue should be waived. All electricity bills for farmers' agricultural pumps should be waived. 25 kg of food grains should be provided free of cost per family to farmer and agricultural labourer families dependent on agriculture," the letter read.

The demands also include a grant of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for farmers and Rs 25,000 assistance for agricultural labourers affected by the drought situation. "Considering the severity of the drought situation in Maharashtra, financial assistance of ₹1,00,000 per hectare for farmers and ₹25,000 for agricultural labourers should be transferred immediately to their bank accounts," the NCP (SP) chief said.

Administrative and Social Support Measures

Pawar further demanded that Tehsildars be empowered to approve water tankers to ensure immediate availability of drinking water for people and water for livestock. He said, "The authority to approve water tankers for drinking water as well as drinking water for livestock should be given to Tehsildars, and immediate action should be taken in this regard."

He also sought employment guarantee works, special funds for water conservation measures, waiver of educational fees, hostel fees and mess charges for students, and compensation for losses suffered by farmers due to damage to crops and fruit orchards. "Under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), current criteria should be relaxed. Current criteria should be relaxed to start water conservation works. Educational fees of school and college students in drought-affected areas, as well as hostel and mess fees of students staying in hostels, should be completely waived," Pawar said.

Call for Special Legislative Session

In the letter, Pawar also demanded a special three-day session of the Maharashtra Legislature be convened to discuss the severe drought situation and urged the government to provide assistance to farmers and agricultural labourers before Dussehra-Diwali. He said, "A special three-day session of the Maharashtra Legislature should be convened to discuss the drought situation in detail and take decisions regarding necessary measures."

Emphasising the need for urgent intervention, Pawar requested the Maharashtra government to seriously consider the difficulties faced by drought-hit farmers, agricultural workers and rural citizens and implement the demands without delay.

Pawar said, "It is requested that the above-mentioned demands be implemented urgently by the government to provide immediate relief to farmers, agricultural labourers, and citizens suffering from the drought." (ANI)

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