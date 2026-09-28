Asian Games: Rudrankksh Patil Sets Sights On 2028 Olympics Qualification

Indian rifle shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Tilotamma Sen expressed happiness at their medal wins at the Asian Games 2026, with the former making clear his next target: Qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Rudrankksh and Tilotamma were among the medal winners at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With the shooting competition still ongoing, it has been one of the most successful sports for India at the competition so far, contributing 11 of 37 medals, including a gold, six silvers and four bronze medals.

Rudrankksh Patil on his win and future goals

Speaking to ANI, Rudrankksh said, "It is nice to see so many people around. The government supported my journey, along with my family. Shooting is one of the powerhouses for the country. The main goal is qualification for the Olympics next year. We wish all the best to everyone; hope you bring more golds (a message to the remaining contingent at the Asian Games)." At the Asian Games, Rudrankksh captured a silver medal in men's 10 m air rifle alongside Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon and in men's 50 m rifle 3-position team event with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar. He also captured a bronze medal in the men's 10 air rifle individual event, making him one of the most successful stars of this edition of the Asian Games. Prior to this, Rudrankksh had captured a gold medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event back in the 2022 edition at Hangzhou.

'Happy to be back with a medal': Tilotamma Sen

Tilotamma also said to ANI that she is glad to have come back with a medal during her debut Asian Games and dedicated her win to her parents and coach. "I am very happy to be back with a medal. This is my first Asian Games, and I am grateful to have had this opportunity. I was very excited, and we knew we would come back with a medal. I want to dedicate this medal to my parents and coach. I will celebrate the win with my family back home," said the shooter. Tilotamma won a silver medal with Ashi Chouksey and Vidarsha Vinod in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. However, she could not achieve an individual medal.

Teammates share their pride

Ashi, Tilotamma's teammate in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions, said to ANI, "It feels great. It was a team effort, and we did really well. I am really happy we finished at the podium. My silver streak continues. A silver medal is really great, and we should be really proud of that. In the last few years, India has become a powerhouse in sports, and a lot of medals have come from shooting. It is a matter of pride for us that we are a part of this team." Prior to this, Ashi had also secured silver medals in women's 10 m air rifle and women's 50m rifle 3 positions team events back in the 2022 edition.

Vidarsha also told ANI, "I am so happy that I have a medal at the Asian Games. This is my Asian Games debut. I was not expecting anything, just focused on giving my best. But now I have two medals, and I am so proud. I would like to dedicate this medal to my coach, Manoj sir." Vidarsha also secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle team with Elanevil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)