New Drone Debris Discovered In Moldova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NewsMaker reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Border Police, the fragments of the drone were discovered by border guards at around 20:25 after they received information from local residents.

"The area was immediately cordoned off to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The Border Police, in cooperation with other competent authorities, is continuously monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the competent authorities of Ukraine. We ask citizens not to approach or touch aircraft debris, ammunition, or other unidentified objects. If such objects are discovered, please immediately notify the emergency service at 112," the agency said.

It should be noted that on the same day, the Ministry of Defense reported that an aircraft had illegally entered Moldova's airspace in the direction of the settlement of Novocotovsk in the Transnistrian region.

According to the publication, two minutes later, at 11:18, the object left the country's airspace, crossed the border in the direction of Pervomaisk, and then continued toward the settlement of Lymanske in Odesa region.

On September 26, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov acknowledged at an event that drones flying over Moldova could be Russian. At the same time, according to him, Russia's target is Ukraine, not Moldova.

Moldova finds fragments of another drone marked Geran-4

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, Moldova's airspace has been violated 81 times by Russian- and Iranian-made missiles and drones, including decoys. This year, 41 such incidents have been recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, Moldovan police discovered "Geran-4" markings on some components of a drone found in the Briceni district on September 24.

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