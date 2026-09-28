Twenty Injured In Overnight Attack On Kharkiv, Including Eight Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Sixteen people were injured as a result of the enemy attack in the Saltivskyi district," the post said.

Fortunately, there are no seriously injured people, Syniehubov added.

According to him, the enemy strike hit the second floor of an apartment building. Two floors of the apartment building were destroyed.

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As of 05:50, the number of people injured had risen to 20, according to Syniehubov.

Emergency services are working at the attack sites. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing.

As reported, Kharkiv came under a double strike, with two people initially reported injured in the Saltivskyi district.

Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram