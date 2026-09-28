Ukraine Enters Winter Better Prepared Than Last Year Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is entering this winter better prepared than last year. The resilience plans were highly ambitious when they were approved, and this is precisely what made it possible to significantly strengthen the system even without fully implementing them," the post said.

According to Koretskyi, military administrations, heads of communities and cities, state-owned companies, and ministries have done a great deal of work.

In particular, more generation capacity has been built this year. More critical facilities have been equipped with additional backup power supplies. There is greater protection for critical infrastructure elements. There are also larger reserves of equipment and spare parts, as well as more repair crews and machinery.

Kyiv region building 47 new shelters, plans to install two more mobile shelters by year-end

However, the enemy has also improved its capabilities, unfortunately, Koretskyi said. This includes jet-powered Shaheds, as well as the accumulation of ballistic missiles and other missiles for the winter.

"It certainly won't be easy, but we have no other option than to hold out," he said.

The government has also invited foreign partners to send their emergency services, including rescuers and equipment, to Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine has received $51.5 million from the World Bank to develop its healthcare system.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine