The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Film Crosses Rs. 33 Crore In India

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan has picked up pace at the box office after opening at ₹8 crore in India. The fantasy thriller recorded a notable jump over the weekend, collecting ₹11.25 crore on Saturday before reaching ₹14 crore on Sunday.

The film earned its Sunday collection across 7,135 shows, taking its India net total to ₹33.25 crore after three days. Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹39.65 crore.

The Vvaan crosses ₹43 crore worldwide

The film has also added to its tally through the overseas market. The Vvaan collected ₹1.25 crore overseas on its third day, taking its total overseas gross to ₹3.50 crore.

With its India and overseas earnings combined, the film has registered a worldwide gross collection of ₹43.15 crore in its first three days. The weekend growth has given the film a stronger start than its opening-day figures suggested.

Taran Adarsh highlights growth in smaller cities

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed to the film's growing business in Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres. He noted that The Vvaan witnessed a significant rise on Saturday, particularly in mass markets and heartland locations.

Adarsh also highlighted the response across non-national chains and single screens, while noting that urban centres showed improved occupancy as well. The film is directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra and features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, The Vvaan is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.