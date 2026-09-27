BJP Accuses AAP Of Conspiracy Over LPU Violence, Says Party Wants To Disrupt Amit Shah's Punjab Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of attempting to divert public attention from ongoing controversies and disrupt the BJP's political activities in the state, alleging that the recent violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) was part of a political conspiracy.

Bittu made the allegations in a post on X, claiming that AAP was“badly rattled” by the response to the BJP's 'Drug-Free Punjab Journey'.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is badly rattled by the resounding enthusiasm and overwhelming support that Punjabis are extending to the BJP's 'Drug-Free Punjab Journey'. The alleged conspiracy at LPU was orchestrated solely to divert people's attention from the controversy over government bungalows allotted to Delhi leaders and the Gayatri Bishnoi dispute,” Bittu said.

He further alleged that the police had failed to act effectively, allowing violence to escalate.

“The police deliberately showed lax performance, which gave miscreants free rein to commit arson and vandalism, resulting in injuries to police personnel and students,” he said.

Bittu also levelled allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia, claiming they were behind the alleged incident.

“To settle political scores, Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia allegedly sent miscreants inside LPU. After Shri Ashok Mittal left 'AAP', the party hatched a despicable conspiracy to forcibly shut down the university,” he alleged.

Bittu linked the issue to the BJP's upcoming political programme in Jalandhar, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally on September 30.

“On September 30, a massive rally of the country's Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji is set to take place in Jalandhar, with lakhs of people expected to attend. Frightened by the trust Punjabis are placing in the BJP, the 'AAP' government is making efforts to spoil the atmosphere in Jalandhar to create obstacles for the rally,” Bittu said.

“The Central Government is closely monitoring the state's situation,” he added.

Bittu also claimed that the political situation in Punjab would soon change, saying,“Now it's just a matter of a few months, the change of government is certain, and officials indulging in high-handedness will also have to account for every penny.”

He ended his post with a direct attack on CM Mann, asking:“How much further will Guru-betrayer fall? Punjab is watching!”

The BJP MP also reiterated his allegations, claiming that the LPU incident was intended to divert attention from other controversies and that AAP was concerned about the support the BJP was receiving for its anti-drug campaign.